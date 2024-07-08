Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SC rejects WB govt's plea against Calcutta HC order directing CBI probe into allegations in Sandeshkhali

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected West Bengal government's plea challenging Calcutta High Court order directing CBI investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali.

    Supreme Court rejects West Bengal Govt's plea against CBI probe in Sandeshkhali case snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition from the West Bengal government challenging a Calcutta High Court ruling that had mandated a CBI probe into allegations involving crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

    "Why should the state be interested in protecting someone?" remarked Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, noting that during the previous hearing, the state's counsel had requested an adjournment after the Supreme Court posed this question.

    "Thank you. Dismissed," the bench said.

    The Supreme Court was considering the state government's challenge against the Calcutta High Court's order dated April 10.

    During the hearing on April 29, the apex court questioned the West Bengal government on why it should act as a petitioner to "protect the interests" of private individuals.

    In its plea to the Supreme Court, the state government argued that the high court's order had demoralized the entire state machinery, including the police force.

    Meanwhile, the CBI is already investigating the case involving the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali, having filed three FIRs related to incidents on January 5.

    The high court, overseeing the investigation, instructed the CBI to conduct a thorough examination of revenue records and physically inspect land allegedly converted from agricultural use to water bodies for pisciculture. It also directed the CBI to investigate allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, mandating a comprehensive report for the next hearing.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hemant Soren's govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand assembly despite Opposition walkout AJR

    BREAKING: Hemant Soren's govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand assembly despite Opposition walkout

    Kerala: Vizhinjam International Seaport to receive first mothership on July 12 2024 anr

    Kerala: Vizhinjam International Seaport to receive first mothership on July 12

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra booked by Delhi Police for 'derogatory' post on NCW chief; check details AJR

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra booked by Delhi Police for 'derogatory' post on NCW chief; check details

    CTET impersonation scam: Bihar Police arrest 12, including women, in Darbhanga AJR

    CTET impersonation scam: Bihar Police arrest 12, including women, in Darbhanga

    Mumbai rains Memes flood social media as heavy rainfall disrupts daily life check out gcw

    Mumbai rains: Memes flood social media as heavy rainfall disrupts daily life | Check out

    Recent Stories

    Who is Larissa Bonesi? Meet Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend RBA

    Who is Larissa Bonesi? Meet Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend

    Hemant Soren's govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand assembly despite Opposition walkout AJR

    BREAKING: Hemant Soren's govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand assembly despite Opposition walkout

    Kerala: Vizhinjam International Seaport to receive first mothership on July 12 2024 anr

    Kerala: Vizhinjam International Seaport to receive first mothership on July 12

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Centurion Abhishek Sharma reveals batting with Shubman Gill bat in pressure game (WATCH) snt

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Centurion Abhishek Sharma reveals batting with Shubman Gill bat in pressure game (WATCH)

    Redmi 13 5G to launch on July 9: Here's what you can expect from this upcoming smartphone gcw

    Redmi 13 5G to launch on July 9: Here's what you can expect from this upcoming smartphone

    Recent Videos

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon