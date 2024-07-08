SC rejects WB govt's plea against Calcutta HC order directing CBI probe into allegations in Sandeshkhali

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected West Bengal government's plea challenging Calcutta High Court order directing CBI investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition from the West Bengal government challenging a Calcutta High Court ruling that had mandated a CBI probe into allegations involving crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

"Why should the state be interested in protecting someone?" remarked Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, noting that during the previous hearing, the state's counsel had requested an adjournment after the Supreme Court posed this question.

"Thank you. Dismissed," the bench said.

The Supreme Court was considering the state government's challenge against the Calcutta High Court's order dated April 10.

During the hearing on April 29, the apex court questioned the West Bengal government on why it should act as a petitioner to "protect the interests" of private individuals.

In its plea to the Supreme Court, the state government argued that the high court's order had demoralized the entire state machinery, including the police force.

Meanwhile, the CBI is already investigating the case involving the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali, having filed three FIRs related to incidents on January 5.

The high court, overseeing the investigation, instructed the CBI to conduct a thorough examination of revenue records and physically inspect land allegedly converted from agricultural use to water bodies for pisciculture. It also directed the CBI to investigate allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, mandating a comprehensive report for the next hearing.

