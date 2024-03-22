Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Supreme Court rejects Muslim petition over ASI survey of Bhojshala complex

    Accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials, the ASI team began its work early in the morning and continued until noon, as confirmed by Ashish Goyal, one of the petitioners in the case.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday (March 22) rejected the petition filed by the Muslim side against the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) survey of the contentious Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

    A team from ASI initiated the survey of the Bhojshala complex, which holds significance for both Hindus and Muslims as a place of worship. Accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials, the ASI team began its work early in the morning and continued until noon, as confirmed by Ashish Goyal, one of the petitioners in the case.

    While Hindus and Muslims regard the site with religious importance, Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh assured that customary religious practices, such as 'puja' on Tuesdays and 'namaz' on Fridays, would be permitted as usual. He pledged to coordinate with ASI officials to ensure the smooth conduct of these activities.

    The survey team, following directives from the high court, employed modern technologies like GPS and carbon-dating equipment for their assessments. However, eyewitnesses noted the absence of Muslim community members during the survey, although they continued their Friday prayers under tight security.

    In the midst of these developments, a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Muslim community challenging the High Court order was scheduled for Supreme Court hearing on April 1. Additionally, stringent security measures were implemented, and a significant police presence was observed at the site to maintain peace and order.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 4:09 PM IST
