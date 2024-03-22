Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Kejriwal's arrest because of his own deed': Anna Hazare slams Delhi CM's shift in liquor policy stance -WATCH

    Despite garnering significant public support, their movement eventually dissipated. Subsequently, Kejriwal ventured into mainstream politics by founding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a move that Hazare viewed with discontent.

    Anna Hazare voices displeasure over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, points to policy shift on liquor (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday (March 22) expressed disappointment over the trajectory of Arvind Kejriwal's career, saying that his disapproval of Kejriwal's involvement in formulating liquor policies. Hazare, who had previously collaborated with Kejriwal in anti-corruption movements, conveyed his dismay during a public appearance in Ahmednagar.

    Hazare went down the memory lane about their joint efforts in call against corruption, including fasting protests for the establishment of an anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. Despite garnering significant public support, their movement eventually dissipated. Subsequently, Kejriwal ventured into mainstream politics by founding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a move that Hazare viewed with discontent.

    Avind Kejriwal withdraws petition against arrest from SC, will go to a lower court

    The recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to excise policies has stirred significant controversy. This development marks the first instance of a serving chief minister being arrested in India's political history.

    Despite mounting pressure and demands for resignation from moral grounds by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party has affirmed Kejriwal's determination to continue governing from jail.

    Allahabad HC strikes down 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004', calls it 'unconstitutional'

    The arrest followed a late-night raid by a 10-member team from the Enforcement Directorate, culminating in Kejriwal's detention after extensive searches lasting two hours at his residence.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: BJP slams UDF, LDF candidates for attending Ifthar party of SDPI in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: BJP slams UDF, LDF candidates for attending Ifthar party of SDPI in Kozhikode

    Koodathayi murder case: Supreme Court rejects Jolly Joseph's plea seeking acquittal rkn

    Koodathayi murder case: Supreme Court rejects Jolly Joseph's plea seeking acquittal

    Kerala over-borrowing in recent years, Modi govt informs Supreme Court anr

    Kerala over-borrowing in recent years, Modi govt informs Supreme Court

    Arvind Kejriwal withdraws petition against arrest from SC, will go to a lower court gcw

    Avind Kejriwal withdraws petition against arrest from SC, will go to a lower court

    Allahabad High Court strikes down 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004', calls it 'unconstitutional' AJR

    Allahabad HC strikes down 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004', calls it 'unconstitutional'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: BJP slams UDF, LDF candidates for attending Ifthar party of SDPI in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: BJP slams UDF, LDF candidates for attending Ifthar party of SDPI in Kozhikode

    Koodathayi murder case: Supreme Court rejects Jolly Joseph's plea seeking acquittal rkn

    Koodathayi murder case: Supreme Court rejects Jolly Joseph's plea seeking acquittal

    7 fastest-growing careers to watch out for in the next decade gcw eai

    7 fastest-growing careers to watch out for in the next decade

    football FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Irked fans demand Stimac's sacking after India's goalless draw against Afghanistan snt

    FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Irked fans demand Stimac's sacking after India's goalless draw against Afghanistan

    Cancer to Leo-Lucky Holi Colours for each zodiac sign RBA EAI

    Cancer to Leo-Lucky Holi Colours for each zodiac sign

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon