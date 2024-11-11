Hassan sex scandal: Supreme Court rejects ex-JDS MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in rape, abuse case

Represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, Revanna's legal team argued that the complaints did not explicitly reference Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to rape.

Supreme Court rejects former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in rape, sexual abuse case AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 12:51 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 11) dismissed the bail application of former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing serious charges of sexual assault and harassment after multiple explicit videos linked to him surfaced in April this year. The leaked videos came to public attention just days before the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

In October 2024, Revanna's bail plea was rejected by the Karnataka High Court and his subsequent appeal to the Supreme Court also failed. Represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, Revanna's legal team argued that the complaints did not explicitly reference Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to rape. However, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma, acknowledged the severity of the allegations, noting that they involved charges under multiple sections, including rape, sexual harassment, and voyeurism, and ruled against granting bail.

RG Kar rape-murder victim's statue vandalised, found smashed at Kolkata hospital

The former JD(S) MP's legal troubles began following the circulation of pen-drives containing explicit content allegedly involving him in Hassan. On April 23, these videos surfaced, three days before the Lok Sabha elections in the area, sparking outrage and leading to an immediate response from the Karnataka Police and other agencies. Amid growing public and political pressure, the JD(S) suspended Revanna from the party in April 2024.

On April 27, Revanna fled to Germany. In response, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with handling the case filed a request with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for Interpol intervention. Subsequently, a 'Blue Corner Notice' was issued, seeking international assistance in locating him.

A Special Court for Elected Representatives later issued an arrest warrant on May 18 based on an SIT application, facilitating Revanna's eventual arrest upon his return to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on May 31.

Air India won't serve 'Halal' certified meals to Hindus and Sikhs; netizens react to latest circular

The former MP remains under judicial custody as investigations continue. His charges under the IPC include sections addressing rape, harassment, and acts of voyeurism, reflecting the gravity of the offenses for which he stands accused.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Caste row erupts over Dalits' entry to Mandya's Kalabhairaveshwara temple vkp

Karnataka: Caste row erupts over Dalits' entry to Mandya's Kalabhairaveshwara temple

RG Kar rape-murder victim's statue vandalised, found smashed at Kolkata hospital AJR

RG Kar rape-murder victim's statue vandalised, found smashed at Kolkata hospital

In controversy over in-flight meals, Air India will no longer serve 'Halal' certified meals to Hindus & Sikhs shk

Air India won't serve 'Halal' certified meals to Hindus and Sikhs; netizens react to latest circular

Gautam Lahiri, Neeraj Thakur panel sweeps Press Club of India elections 2024 vkp

Gautam Lahiri, Neeraj Thakur panel sweeps Press Club of India elections 2024

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Win Win W-795 November 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Win Win W-795 November 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Recent Stories

Home loan repayment rules: Know charges, benefits, savings, and MORE RBA

Home loan repayment rules: Know charges, benefits, savings, and MORE

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra

Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter: Review, price, color, specifications and more RBA

Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter: Review, price, color, specifications and more

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH) shk

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon