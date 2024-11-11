Hassan sex scandal: Supreme Court rejects ex-JDS MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in rape, abuse case

Represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, Revanna's legal team argued that the complaints did not explicitly reference Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to rape.

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 11) dismissed the bail application of former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing serious charges of sexual assault and harassment after multiple explicit videos linked to him surfaced in April this year. The leaked videos came to public attention just days before the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

In October 2024, Revanna's bail plea was rejected by the Karnataka High Court and his subsequent appeal to the Supreme Court also failed. Represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, Revanna's legal team argued that the complaints did not explicitly reference Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to rape. However, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma, acknowledged the severity of the allegations, noting that they involved charges under multiple sections, including rape, sexual harassment, and voyeurism, and ruled against granting bail.

The former JD(S) MP's legal troubles began following the circulation of pen-drives containing explicit content allegedly involving him in Hassan. On April 23, these videos surfaced, three days before the Lok Sabha elections in the area, sparking outrage and leading to an immediate response from the Karnataka Police and other agencies. Amid growing public and political pressure, the JD(S) suspended Revanna from the party in April 2024.

On April 27, Revanna fled to Germany. In response, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with handling the case filed a request with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for Interpol intervention. Subsequently, a 'Blue Corner Notice' was issued, seeking international assistance in locating him.

A Special Court for Elected Representatives later issued an arrest warrant on May 18 based on an SIT application, facilitating Revanna's eventual arrest upon his return to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on May 31.

The former MP remains under judicial custody as investigations continue. His charges under the IPC include sections addressing rape, harassment, and acts of voyeurism, reflecting the gravity of the offenses for which he stands accused.

