Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of 6 Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs; check details

    A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, while refusing to stay the disqualification, remarked that the petitioners would not be allowed to vote or participate in the House proceedings.

    Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of 6 Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday (March 18) refused to stay the disqualification of six Congress legislators from the Himachal Pradesh assembly. These legislators faced expulsion by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on February 29 for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, prompting legal recourse from their end.

    A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, while refusing to stay the disqualification, remarked that the petitioners would not be allowed to vote or participate in the House proceedings. The matter has been slated for consideration in May, particularly to deliberate on whether the fresh bye-elections to the six vacant seats, announced by the Election Commission, require a stay.

    AgustaWestland chopper scam case: Supreme Court dismisses Christian Michel's release petition

    Senior advocates Harish Salve and Maninder Singh, representing the disqualified MLAs, said the urgency for a stay, especially with simultaneous polls to the assembly seats scheduled alongside the final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

    Expressing concerns over the representation of the six constituencies, the bench sought responses from the secretary of the state legislative assembly, as well as from Pathania and Congress chief whip Harsh Vardhan Chauhan. The disqualified MLAs, including Chaitanya Sharma, Davinder Kumar Bhutto, and others, labeled the action taken against them as "illegal" and a violation of natural justice principles.

    The disqualification stemmed from their defiance of the party whip during the Rajya Sabha election, wherein they voted in favor of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

    EC removes home secretaries of 6 states, Bengal top cop ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka High Court warns government against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates vkp

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka HC warns govt against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates

    Kerala: Drug distributors to resume supply at Kozhikode Medical College after govt agrees to settle dues rkn

    Kerala: Drug distributors to resume supply at Kozhikode Medical College after govt agrees to settle dues

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi gains strong backing in Shivamogga, says 'Viksit Bharat ke liye 400 paar' vkp

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi gains strong backing in Shivamogga, says 'Viksit Bharat ke liye 400 paar'

    Indian Army raises elite technology unit STEAG; here's what we know

    Indian Army raises elite technology unit STEAG; here's what we know

    AgustaWestland chopper scam case: Supreme Court dismisses Christian Michel's release petition AJR

    AgustaWestland chopper scam case: Supreme Court dismisses Christian Michel's release petition

    Recent Stories

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka High Court warns government against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates vkp

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka HC warns govt against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates

    Learnt so much from such a beautiful soul', Diljit Dosanjh drops endearing pictures with Ed Sheeran [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Learnt so much from such a beautiful soul', Diljit Dosanjh drops endearing pictures with Ed Sheeran [PHOTOS]

    Poco X6 Neo: Poco's thinnest smartphone goes on sale; Check price, offers & more gcw

    Poco X6 Neo: Poco's thinnest smartphone goes on sale; Check price, offers & more

    Kerala: Drug distributors to resume supply at Kozhikode Medical College after govt agrees to settle dues rkn

    Kerala: Drug distributors to resume supply at Kozhikode Medical College after govt agrees to settle dues

    Israeli spy chief to meet Qatari PM in Doha to discuss Gaza truce and hostage exchange deal avv

    Israeli spy chief to meet Qatari PM in Doha to discuss Gaza truce and hostage exchange deal

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon