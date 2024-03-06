Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Supreme Court prohibits tiger safaris in Jim Corbett national park's core zones; check details

    The apex court, citing a quote from the Mahabharat emphasizing the interconnectedness of a forest and its protector, the tiger, expressed its disapproval of the proposed tiger safari in the core areas, deeming it incongruent with the provisions for tiger conservation.

    Supreme Court prohibits tiger safaris in Jim Corbett national park's core zones; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday (March 6) imposed a ban on tiger safaris within the core areas of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The decision, rendered by the bench of Justice BR Gavai, Justice PK Mishra, and Justice Sandeep Mehta, emerged during the hearing of a petition filed by environmental activist and lawyer Gaurav Bansal.

    Bansal had challenged the Uttarakhand government's proposal for a tiger safari and the establishment of a zoo with caged animals within the confines of the national park.

    West Bengal: PM Modi commutes with school children on India's first underwater Metro train in Kolkata (WATCH)

    The apex court, citing a quote from the Mahabharat emphasizing the interconnectedness of a forest and its protector, the tiger, expressed its disapproval of the proposed tiger safari in the core areas, deeming it incongruent with the provisions for tiger conservation.

    However, the court allowed for the establishment of tiger safaris in the peripheral and buffer zones of the reserve, with stringent adherence to prescribed conditions.

    The judicial rebuke extended beyond the wildlife proposals as the Supreme Court criticized the former Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat and forest officials for engaging in commercial activities through the large-scale and unauthorized felling of trees.

    The court highlighted the concerning nexus between politicians and forest officials, attributing environmental damage to their pursuit of political and commercial gains.

    7 tourists from Punjab, Haryana claim Russian agent tricked them into joining Ukraine war (WATCH)

    In response to these revelations, the Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), currently investigating the matter, to submit a status report within three months.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Revealed How India thwarted Pakistani and Chinese hackers' attack during Ram Mandir inauguration snt

    Revealed: How India thwarted Pakistani and Chinese hackers' attack during Ram Mandir inauguration

    Tamil Nadu: Missing minor girl found dead in drain in Puducherry; police suspect murder vkp

    Tamil Nadu: Missing minor girl found dead in drain in Puducherry; police suspect murder

    West Bengal: Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing for Sandeshkhali case, denies stay on CBI custody AJR

    West Bengal: Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing for Sandeshkhali case, denies stay on CBI custody

    Human-animal conflict continues in Kerala; Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Thrissur anr

    Human-animal conflict continues in Kerala; Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Thrissur

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Pre-election polls project 378 seats to NDA, INDIA to get 98 seats vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Pre-election polls project 378 seats to NDA, INDIA to get 98 seats

    Recent Stories

    Revealed How India thwarted Pakistani and Chinese hackers' attack during Ram Mandir inauguration snt

    Revealed: How India thwarted Pakistani and Chinese hackers' attack during Ram Mandir inauguration

    Tamil Nadu: Missing minor girl found dead in drain in Puducherry; police suspect murder vkp

    Tamil Nadu: Missing minor girl found dead in drain in Puducherry; police suspect murder

    Nivetha Pethuraj addresses rumours regarding financial affairs, personal relationships; see post NIR

    Nivetha Pethuraj addresses rumours regarding financial affairs, personal relationships; see post

    cricket Vidarbha triumphs over Madhya Pradesh; Secures spot in Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai osf

    Vidarbha triumphs over Madhya Pradesh; Secures spot in Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai

    West Bengal: Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing for Sandeshkhali case, denies stay on CBI custody AJR

    West Bengal: Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing for Sandeshkhali case, denies stay on CBI custody

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon