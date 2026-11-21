The Supreme Court has allowed the temporary lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, a decision celebrated by BJP leaders as a significant victory for Hindu sentiments following a dispute with the state government.

Supreme Court Permits Karthigai Deepam Ritual in Madurai Hilltop Site

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24, describing it as a victory for the sentiments of Hindus in Tamil Nadu. Soundararajan expressed confidence that the temporary permission granted by the Supreme Court would eventually lead to a permanent solution, while criticising the ruling TVK government and the DMK over their opposition to the lighting of the lamp.

Welcoming the verdict, Soundararajan said that devotees had been waiting for the opportunity to light the lamp and expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for ensuring that it would be lit on the designated date. "I am very happy to land in the spiritual land of Madurai after the verdict allowing the lighting of the lamp at Thiruparankundram. Even though it is a temporary, one-day measure, we are very confident we will get a permanent solution. Each and every year—starting from this year—we will have the right to light the lamp. I strongly condemn the TVK government for the efforts it made to prevent the lighting of the lamp—efforts it should have put toward securing our water rights, the 11 TMC of water. The DMK is opposing this verdict," she said.

Soundararajan also rejected the argument that the lighting of the lamp could create a law-and-order situation, saying that the Supreme Court had granted legal permission and that devotees were eagerly awaiting the occasion. She said, “They claim they are preserving law and order, indirectly meaning that lighting the lamp will create a law-and-order problem. No, this is a legal permission, and all our devotees have been expecting this. If they had been able to go near the lamp, they would have been very happy. Still, I respect the Supreme Court for respecting the date and the star of the day so that the lamp is ignited on that particular day. Everyone is very eager, and it is truly a victory for the sentiments of Hindus in Tamil Nadu."

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathi also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, calling it a major victory for the majority community, Tamils and devotees of Lord Muruga. He accused the DMK, Communists, Congress and TVK of opposing the lighting of the lamp to appease minorities and hurt Hindu sentiments. "It is a big victory for the majority of the people, for Tamils, and for Muruga bhaktas. It is a big defeat—definitely a drubbing—for the communal DMK, Communists, Congress, and TVK, because this was nothing but appeasement of minorities by hurting the sentiments of Hindus. This is what they have done. These Communists have no other work than to create confusion among the public...We are very happy that the Supreme Court's order on the Deepam is a welcome sign," Narayanan Tirupathi said.

The Supreme Court has permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24, 2026, as an interim arrangement. The court also indicated that assistance from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) could be sought if necessary. The order has drawn mixed reactions in Tamil Nadu, with petitioners welcoming the decision and the Dargah side announcing plans to file a review petition. The dispute concerns the lighting of the annual Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah in Madurai. In November 2025, authorities refused permission for the ritual at the hilltop location, citing its proximity to the dargah and possible law-and-order concerns. In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to conduct the ritual in consultation with the ASI and the police, in view of the site's heritage status. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court's decisions before the Supreme Court. The top court issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026 and is now examining the dispute. (ANI)