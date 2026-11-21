Gold and silver prices in Shimla have plummeted, sparking a surge in wedding season purchases. While consumers celebrate the affordability, local jewellers face significant losses and strain on inventory valuations and loan portfolios.

Gold Price Drop Brings Relief To Wedding Shoppers Amid Trader Losses

A sharp decline in gold and silver prices has brought relief to consumers ahead of the wedding season, with jewellers in Shimla reporting increased customer interest, bookings and purchases, while expressing concerns over heavy losses faced by traders and gold-loan businesses due to the steep correction in bullion prices.

Saurabh Sood, owner of Savitri Jewellers, said silver prices had fallen by more than 50 per cent from their peak, while gold had also witnessed a substantial decline in recent weeks. “Silver has fallen by more than 50 per cent from its peak of around Rs 4.10–4.12 lakh, and its current market rate is around Rs 1.55–1.60 lakh. Gold had touched around Rs 1.75–1.80 lakh, while its current rate is approximately Rs 1.19–1.20 lakh. There has been a substantial decline in both metals,” Sood told ANI on Saturday in Shimla.

He attributed the volatility in bullion prices to speculation and the influence of large market players, while acknowledging that international economic factors, currency movements, the US dollar and China could also have a role in the fluctuations. “Everyone has their own views, but I believe this is speculation in which the big players and the biggest market operators make money and control the market. In an open economy, big operators are involved. Some attribute it to the US, the dollar, currency movements or China, but these are very large macroeconomic factors beyond our understanding,” he said.

Sood said the sharp fall in bullion prices was causing substantial losses to businesses, particularly small jewellery traders, who had purchased inventory at higher prices. “Every large corporate and every trader suffers substantial losses when prices fall so sharply. For many small shopkeepers, it can even become a survival threat. When you build your inventory at a particular price, and the market rate falls by Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 or even Rs 40,000, it becomes difficult for a shopkeeper to operate,” he said.

He urged the government to extend support to the jewellery industry while allowing businesses to operate freely, noting that lakhs of people were associated with the sector. “The government should support our industry. It should not look at us as a sector that needs to be controlled. Businesses should be allowed to operate freely because millions of people are associated with this industry,” Sood said.

On the impact of falling gold prices on loans backed by jewellery, he said lenders and businesses dealing in gold loans could face considerable pressure as the value of collateral had declined sharply. “Those who purchased gold at higher valuations may have borrowed against it. But lending companies and authorised jewellers who provide loans against gold will suffer substantial losses because they have given loans against an asset whose value has now fallen considerably. Their portfolios will also come under tremendous pressure,” he said.

However, Sood described the current correction as an opportunity for consumers to purchase gold, expressing confidence that prices would recover over the long term. “I believe this is the best time to buy gold. People should not be afraid. Gold has now come down to a ground-level or base-level price, and I expect it to rise in the future. Historically, whenever gold has fallen substantially by 10, 20 or 30 per cent, it has formed a base and subsequently risen. If you look at 40–50 years of data, gold has generally appreciated, including after sharp corrections in the 1970s and 1990s,” he said.

Calling gold a safe asset, he cautioned that speculative activity in the market had increased, adding that traders were finding it difficult to recover losses incurred during sharp price movements. “Gold is not like the stock market where one fears a crash to zero. It is one of the safest assets, but speculation has increased, and that makes the risk higher. Losses can never be fully recovered by small operators like us. We may earn more when prices rise and make profits over a year or two, but the losses also need to be considered. The government should understand the investment we make and the losses we bear,” Sood said. He added that consumers were currently cautious, with some waiting to see whether gold prices would decline further before making purchases.

Sushil Kumar Kapoor, one of the jewellery store proprietors of Sheel Jewellers, said the fall in gold prices had brought relief to customers, particularly those planning weddings, and had increased buying interest in the market. “We had seen gold prices reach around Rs 1.85 lakh at their peak in February, while today they are around Rs 1.20 lakh. There is a considerable difference, and it is very good for consumers, especially because the wedding season is underway,” Kapoor said while speaking with ANI on Saturday in Shimla.

Asked about the reasons behind the sharp correction, Kapoor said bullion prices were influenced by international political and economic developments, adding that he expected some further decline. “There are several political and international factors behind this, which we do not know much about. In my opinion, there may be a little more correction, and prices could fall slightly further,” he said.

Kapoor said gold-loan borrowers and banks could also face difficulties due to the fall in the value of gold pledged against loans. “Those who have taken loans against gold could face problems, and banks may also be affected. Banks generally provide around 75 per cent of the value of gold, keeping a 25 per cent margin. When the value of gold declines, the margin and the loan value are affected,” he said.

He said the fall in prices had encouraged consumers to visit jewellery shops, with some making purchases while others booking jewellery for upcoming weddings. “Whenever we have seen gold prices fall by Rs 300–400 in the past, there has been a tremendous increase in business. At that time, gold was priced at around Rs 1,500, and people would buy heavily when prices declined. These ups and downs have happened several times. But the overall target for gold remains high, and sooner or later, I expect it to reach around Rs 2 lakh,” Kapoor said.

He said the market was witnessing a rise in customer footfall, purchases and bookings, although bookings were comparatively higher than immediate purchases. “Yes, business has increased. People are coming to buy gold. They are also booking jewellery and making purchases, but the number of bookings is higher,” he said.

Kapoor said the impact of price fluctuations was limited for jewellery retailers who adjusted their inventory on a daily basis by selling gold and replenishing it at the prevailing market rate. “We do not face any impact from this because whatever gold we sell today, we buy back the same quantity at night. We complete our gold inventory accordingly,” he said.

Describing the price correction as a favourable opportunity for consumers during the wedding season, Kapoor said the decline was unusually steep but could benefit those planning to purchase jewellery. “For consumers, this is very good. It is the wedding season, and this is like a God-given opportunity to buy gold. We have not seen such a steep slump before. Silver, which we had sold at around Rs 4.64 lakh, has now fallen to around Rs 1.40 lakh. There is a huge difference,” he said. He advised customers to take advantage of the lower prices and said jewellery could also be booked by paying a portion of the amount in advance. “My message to customers across Himachal Pradesh is to come and shop. We do not know whether such an opportunity will come again. If you do not want to purchase immediately, you can book jewellery by paying 30–40 or 50 per cent. If the price rises, you will get it at today's rate, and if it falls, you will get it at the lower rate,” Kapoor said.

The sharp correction in gold and silver prices has therefore brought mixed reactions from the jewellery industry, with traders facing inventory-related losses while consumers are increasingly viewing the decline as an opportunity to purchase bullion and jewellery ahead of the wedding season.