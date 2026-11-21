AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dismissed SP leader Azam Khan's recent food-related jabs, stating his focus remains on the people of Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi also touted the new 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' as a credible alternative for the state.

Owaisi Dismisses Azam Khan's Biryani Jibe Focusing on UP Real Issues

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday brushed aside senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's "Hyderabadi biryani" jibe, asserting that the real issue is the people of Uttar Pradesh rather than personal remarks, while welcoming the veteran leader's bail and wishing him good health.

Talking to ANI in Saharanpur, Owaisi responded to Khan's comments by noting that he had endured hardships while pursuing his law and barrister degrees abroad and had never been overly particular about food, adding that whatever is available suffices for him. "The question is not about me—I am not the issue here. The real issue is the people of Uttar Pradesh. As for food, I have never been particularly fond of it; I even pursued my law and barrister degrees while living abroad, enduring great hardships. Some people live merely to eat, but for me, whatever is available is sufficient...Azam Khan Sahab has been granted bail—that is a very good thing. He is 80 years old now; may Allah grant him good health. He should take care of his well-being," AIMIM Chief Owaisi said.

The political exchange follows remarks made by senior SP leader Azam Khan in Rampur on Thursday, a day after his release from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad, in which he took a veiled swipe at AIMIM's political outreach in western Uttar Pradesh and Rohilkhand ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.