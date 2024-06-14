BREAKING | SC issues notice to Centre, NTA on plea for CBI probe into NEET-UG 2024 paper leak allegations

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG with over 24 lakh candidates appearing for it has become a centre of controversy over allegations of several irregularities and has triggered protests across the country and a political slugfest.

The Supreme Court on Friday fixed July 8 as the date for hearing the petition seeking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the NEET UG entrance exam case. On July 8, the Supreme Court will hear a petition from the National Testing Agency (NTA) asking for the transfer of cases pertaining to the NEET-UG controversy from various High Courts throughout the nation, in addition to the appeal demanding a CBI investigation.

In the wake of the alleged NEET exam paper leak, students voiced their concerns and demanded a re-examination and a thorough investigation. A group of students protested at the Jantar Manter with the slogan "24 lakh students want exam, not scam" and a fair investigation into the paper leak matter.

On June 4, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG). The Supreme Court on Tuesday noted that the sanctity of NEET-UG 2024 had been affected, a charge denied by the NTA. The top court, however, refused to stay the counselling process for admissions.

The Centre told the top court on Thursday that "if the candidates, out of the 1,563, do not wish to take up the retest then their earlier marks, sans the grace marks, will be given for the purposes of the results."

The results of the re-test will be declared on June 30 and counselling for admissions in MBBS, BDS and other courses will start on July 6, it said. The NTA administered the entrance exam for undergraduate medical programmes on May 5.

