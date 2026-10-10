On World Mental Health Day, the Supreme Court formed a Standing Committee on Judicial Well-being. Chaired by Justice K V Viswanathan, the panel will address stress, workload, and mental health concerns among judicial officers nationwide.

The Supreme Court has constituted a Standing Committee on Judicial Well-being to address occupational stress, heavy workload and mental health concerns among judicial officers across the country.

The committee has been constituted by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on World Mental Health Day on October 10, with Supreme Court judge Justice K V Viswanathan as its chairperson. Its members include Savita Malhotra, former Dean of PGIMER Chandigarh; psychologist Rajat Mitra; Advocate-on-Record Mrinal Kanwar; and Supreme Court Registrar Aarti Singh.

Committee's Mandate and Background Research

The committee will examine challenges faced by judicial officers, including prolonged working hours, staffing shortages, administrative pressures and work-life balance, and recommend institutional measures to improve their well-being. The initiative follows research by the Supreme Court's Centre for Research and Planning on the working conditions and well-being of district judiciary officers.

The panel will also periodically review welfare measures to develop a sustained framework for supporting judicial officers. “The research covers several critical aspects of judicial service, including occupational stress, workload, mental and physical exhaustion, staffing shortages, infrastructural limitations, administrative responsibilities, transfers, work-life balance and the availability of institutional support. The findings provide an important foundation for developing evidence-based institutional measures to address these challenges,” stated a statement released by the Supreme Court.

A Significant Step for a Healthier Judiciary

The initiative marks a significant institutional step towards ensuring sustained attention to the challenges faced by judicial officers. The committee will provide a dedicated mechanism to study, address and periodically review issues concerning their well-being, with the aim of fostering a healthier and more supportive work environment.

The move underscores that the well-being of judges is integral to the effectiveness, independence and long-term sustainability of the justice delivery system.

(ANI)