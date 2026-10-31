A tragic road accident at Daroti in Shimla claimed five lives, including a mother and son, while one person remains in critical condition. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal vehicle crash.

Tragic Road Accident in Shimla District

Five people, including a mother and her son, were killed and one person critically injured in a road accident at Daroti in Tikkar area of Rohru subdivision in Shimla district on Saturday, police said. The deceased include two local residents and three Nepalese nationals, while the injured person, also a Nepalese national, is undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla. Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said the accident was reported on Saturday morning at Daroti village in Tikkar, involving a vehicle. “Five people have died in the accident, while one person has sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at IGMC Shimla. The injured is a Nepalese national,” Singh said.

Details of the Deceased and Investigation

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Kushal Shoukta, 29, son of Pramod Shoukta, and his mother Kalpana Shoukta, 49, both residents of Daroti village; Meena, 22, wife of Prem; seven-year-old Roshan, daughter of Prem; and Nirmala, 21, wife of Pawan. The three Nepalese nationals were residing at Gujandali village in Tikkar tehsil of Shimla district. Police said the injured Prem, 28, was initially being brought to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Rohru, but was later referred to IGMC Shimla due to his critical condition. The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. Further details regarding the cause of the accident are awaited.

Previous Road Accident in Shimla

Last month, three persons, including two women, were killed and another was seriously injured after an HRTC electric bus collided head-on with a car near Ghandal on National Highway-205 in Shimla district on Thursday, police said. The deceased were identified as Dayanand (57), his wife Hemlata (52), and his mother Vidya Devi (75), all residents of Fanji village under Arki tehsil of Solan district. Dayanand's son Manish, who was driving the car, sustained serious injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital, Shimla.

According to Shimla Police, information about the accident was received at Dhami Police Post following the collision near Ghandal. A police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. Police said four persons, including two men and two women, were travelling in the car when the accident occurred. The HRTC electric bus was travelling from Bagipul towards Shimla when it collided with the car near Ghandal. The impact of the collision left the occupants of the car critically injured. With the help of local people and bystanders, the injured were shifted to IGMC Shimla for treatment, where doctors declared three of them dead. The car driver, Manish, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

No passenger travelling in the HRTC bus sustained injuries in the accident, police said. “An FIR has been registered in connection with the accident and further investigation is underway,” Shimla Police said. Police have registered a case at Boilouganj Police Station, Shimla, under Sections 281, 125(a) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (ANI)