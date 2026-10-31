Union Minister Piyush Goyal joined the Loktantra Bachao campaign in Mumbai, criticizing the Congress for spreading misinformation regarding electoral roll revisions and highlighting strong public support for the BJP's national initiatives.

Piyush Goyal Criticizes Opposition Propaganda

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday participated in the “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” padyatra (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign in Mumbai and said residents of North Mumbai were giving a fitting reply to what he alleged was false propaganda by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and their allies.

‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign is the counter campaign which the BJP has launched to the Opposition’s allegations and protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. “The residents of North Mumbai are giving a fitting reply to the way Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress, and their allies have tried to mislead the nation with false propaganda,” he said.

Goyal Questions Congress Mobilization

Speaking during the padyatra, Goyal also questioned whether the Congress could mobilise as many supporters across the country as those who had gathered in Mumbai in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is doubtful whether the Congress could gather as many people from across the entire country as the number of supporters who have taken to the streets today in favour of Narendra Modi,” he said.

Response to INDIA Bloc

On the INDIA bloc's symbolic public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Goyal said, "The people of India have already rejected the INDIA bloc, so where is the question of any motion? I think the Congress needs to introspect, and the so-called unholy alliance—that is sometimes with Congress and sometimes opposed to Congress—has to see why the people of India are rejecting them again and again."

Nationwide BJP Campaign Expansion

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will lead a padyatra in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday as part of the party’s nationwide ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign. The padyatra will begin at 11 am from Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground in Rohtak and culminate at D-Park in Model Town. At the conclusion of the march, Nabin will pay floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at D-Park.

The BJP’s campaign is aimed at taking the party’s position on the SIR exercise and electoral processes directly to the public. Under the initiative, party workers are expected to reach out to people in villages and households to counter what the BJP describes as misinformation and false narratives being propagated by the Opposition.