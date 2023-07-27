Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dept full of incompetent people? asks SC as top court extends ED chief Sanjay Mishra's tenure till Sept 15

    The Supreme Court allowed Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue as chief of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till September 15 in "national interest". The central government filed an urgent application in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking an extension of the ED chief's tenure.
     

    Supreme Court extends ED chief Sanjay Mishra tenure till September 15 cites national interest gcs
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 6:37 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted an extension of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure till September 15 in lieu of “national interest" but made it clear there will be no further extension. The Centre requested on Wednesday that Mishra's case be postponed until October 15 on the grounds that his absence during the current Financial Action Task Force (FATF) assessment would be detrimental to India's national interests.

    The extension was granted in the "larger public and national interest," according to a panel of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol, however Mishra will no longer serve as director of the ED as of September 15 at midnight. Earlier, the Supreme Court had declared the several extensions given to Mishra to be "illegal".

    The highest court questioned the Central government during the hearing today, asking whether the department was "full of incompetent people" other than the current chief and why they were asking for an extension. The court questioned Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, saying, "Are we not portraying an image that there is no other person and the entire department is full of inept people?

    In light of the FATF peer review, whose rating is important, the senior law officer stated that the ED leadership must remain stable. Despite Mishra's "not indispensable" status, Mehta said that the peer review process would not be possible without him.

    "Some neighbouring countries want India to fall into FATF's 'grey list,' so the ED chief's continuity is necessary," Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said when speaking on behalf of the ED. The Centre had previously emphasised that Mishra, 63, has been working on document preparation and other requirements for mutual evaluation since the start of the year 2020. As a result, his continued participation in this challenging and delicate process at this "critical stage" is crucial. The FATF is a multinational organisation that directs efforts to combat money laundering and the funding of terrorism.

    The 1984-batch IRS officer was otherwise to remain in office till November 18, 2023, according to the notification issued by the government.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 6:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Toilet Video Scandal: Women's panel says don't give communal colour, thorough probe needed

    Karnataka Toilet Video Scandal: Women's panel says don't give communal colour, thorough probe needed

    Kerala: TV actress, friend arrested for honey trapping, swindling Rs 11 lakh from elderly man anr

    Kerala: TV actress, friend arrested for honey trapping, swindling Rs 11 lakh from elderly man

    19-year-old sailor found hanging on board INS Vikrant in Kochi, suicide suspected AJR

    19-year-old sailor found hanging on board INS Vikrant in Kochi, suicide suspected

    Kerala cops cook tapioca, chicken curry in police station; Top cops seek explanation after video goes viral anr

    Kerala cops cook tapioca, chicken curry in police station; Top cops seek explanation after video goes viral

    Odisha Farmer claims to cultivate world's most expensive 'Miyazaki' mango in his orchard AJR

    Odisha: Farmer claims to cultivate world's most expensive 'Miyazaki' mango in his orchard

    Recent Stories

    Araku Valley to Tirupati: 10 destinations to explore in Andhra Pradesh ATG EAI

    Araku Valley to Tirupati: 10 destinations to explore in Andhra Pradesh

    India missed the bus for semiconductors; we are 12 generations behind: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar ahead of Semicon India

    'Missed the bus for semiconductors...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams past govts ahead of Semicon India

    Kaalkoot series: 5 reasons why you must binge-watch this cop drama ADC

    Kaalkoot series: 5 reasons why you must binge-watch this cop drama

    Bawaal Jewish human rights group upset; demands to take down Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer ADC

    Bawaal: Jewish human rights group upset; demands to take down Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer

    WhatsApp to roll out a redesigned search bar soon Report gcw

    WhatsApp to roll out a redesigned search bar soon: Report

    Recent Videos

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon