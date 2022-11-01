Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court directs to post pre-election freebies matter before three-judge bench; check details

    In its 2013 judgement, the apex court had noted that after examining and considering the parameters laid in section 123 of the Representation of People Act (RPA), it arrived at a conclusion that the promises in the election manifesto cannot be read into section 123 for declaring it to be a corrupt practice.

    Supreme Court directs to post pre-election freebies matter before three-judge bench; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 5:52 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the pleas against the practice of political parties promising pre-election freebies will be heard "in entirety" by a three-judge bench.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said it was sitting in a combination of two and according to a reference order on the matter, it should go before a bench of three judges for disposal.

    Also read: PM Modi visits Gujarat's Morbi accident site; meets survivors at hospital

    "Once there is a reference order that the matter has to be heard by a three judges bench then it will be heard by a three judges bench," the CJI said, adding the judicial records be placed before the Chief Justice in his administrative capacity for listing these cases before an appropriate bench.

    Considering the nature of the controversy and submissions made by the parties in the earlier hearings, the matter would be listed as early as possible, the bench said.

    Ashwini Upadhayay, one of the PIL petitioners, said the matter has to be heard by a larger bench with an aim to examine the earlier judgement in the Subramaniam Balaji case.

    Also read: Watch: Bus knocks down woman while trying to cross road in Delhi; horrific video goes viral

    The lawyer also suggested that a committee of experts be set up to control irrational freebies in larger public interest and to ensure free and fair election and suggested that the Chief Election Commissioner be made head of the panel.

    He also said that the RBI Governor, Chairman of the Finance Commission, Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, Controller and Auditor General, Secretary of GST Council and presidents of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India be made members of the panel.

    The bench had said that the 2013 judgement delivered by a two-judge bench of the apex court in the matter of S Subramaniam Balaji vs the Government of Tamil Nadu and others required reconsideration.

    Also read: Rohith remains a symbol of my fight: Rahul Gandhi praises Radhika Vemula during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    "Looking into the complexities of the issues involved and the prayer to overrule the judgement rendered by a two-judge bench of this court in Subramaniam Balaji, we direct listing of the set of petitions before a three-judge bench after obtaining the orders from the Chief Justice of India," it had said.

    In its 2013 judgement, the apex court had noted that after examining and considering the parameters laid in section 123 of the Representation of People Act (RPA), it arrived at a conclusion that the promises in the election manifesto cannot be read into section 123 for declaring it to be a corrupt practice.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi visits Gujarat's Morbi accident site; meets survivors at hospital - adt

    PM Modi visits Gujarat's Morbi accident site; meets survivors at hospital

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for in upcoming polls AJR

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for

    Bus knocks down woman while trying to cross road in Delhi; horrific video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Bus knocks down woman while trying to cross road in Delhi; horrific video goes viral

    Will not surrender to opinion of Islamic clergy when deciding legal questions: Kerala HC AJR

    Will not surrender to opinion of Islamic clergy when deciding legal questions: Kerala HC

    Rohith remains a symbol of my fight: Rahul Gandhi praises Radhika Vemula during Bharat Jodo Yatra - adt

    Rohith remains a symbol of my fight: Rahul Gandhi praises Radhika Vemula during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier to be summoned again for trial; report RBA

    Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier to be summoned again for trial; report

    PM Modi visits Gujarat's Morbi accident site; meets survivors at hospital - adt

    PM Modi visits Gujarat's Morbi accident site; meets survivors at hospital

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, England vs New Zealand: Jos Buttler the star as ENG triumphs over NZ to stay in semis race, twitter reacts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler the star as ENG triumphs over NZ to stay in semis race

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for in upcoming polls AJR

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for

    Apple to launch MacBook Pro with M2 chip early next year Report gcw

    Apple to launch MacBook Pro with M2 chip early next year: Report

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon