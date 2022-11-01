Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi visits Gujarat's Morbi accident site; meets survivors at hospital

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The Prime Minister also met with those involved in the rescue and relief efforts after the mishap in Morbi. He then visited patients at the nearby hospital.

    PM Modi visits Gujarat's Morbi accident site; meets survivors at hospital - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 5:44 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Morbi district of Gujarat on Tuesday, where a hanging bridge across the Machchhu river collapsed two days ago, killing more than 130 people and injuring many more. Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister, accompanied him. 

    The Prime Minister also met with those involved in rescue and relief efforts after the mishap in Morbi. He then visited patients at the nearby hospital. 

    Following reports, over 100 people are treated at the Morbi civil hospital. For the third day, a relief and rescue operation is underway. 

    The hospital was allegedly cleaned up in preparation for the Prime Minister's visit. Images of the cleanup have gone viral on social media, sparking a debate.

    So far, 135 people have died after the collapse of the pedestrian suspension bridge. In the case, nine people were arrested.

    On Monday, a case was filed against the companies maintaining and operating the British-era structure. The company was bound by its contract to close the bridge for at least eight to twelve months for maintenance and repairs. The police said in an FIR that opening the bridge last week was a "seriously irresponsible and careless gesture." One of the companies' owners is reportedly missing.

    Video footage from the evening before the collapse showed the bridge's cables snapping in a few seconds, taking down scores of visitors in the river.

    The British-era Morbi suspension bridge, which had been closed for renovations since March, collapsed on Sunday night, just four days after it reopened to the public. According to officials, at least 47 children, several women, and the elderly are among the dead. 

    Also Read: Gujarat hospital repaired, painted ahead of PM’s visit to meet Morbi tragedy injured; Congress shares pic

    Also Read: Morbi bridge collapse: PM chairs high-level meet as police face tough questions

    Also Read: Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi gets emotional while talking about tragic incident at Gujarat event

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 5:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for in upcoming polls AJR

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for

    Bus knocks down woman while trying to cross road in Delhi; horrific video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Bus knocks down woman while trying to cross road in Delhi; horrific video goes viral

    Will not surrender to opinion of Islamic clergy when deciding legal questions: Kerala HC AJR

    Will not surrender to opinion of Islamic clergy when deciding legal questions: Kerala HC

    Rohith remains a symbol of my fight: Rahul Gandhi praises Radhika Vemula during Bharat Jodo Yatra - adt

    Rohith remains a symbol of my fight: Rahul Gandhi praises Radhika Vemula during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    'Paid Rs 10 crore to Satyendar Jain': Decoding conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar letter to Delhi LG AJR

    'Paid Rs 10 crore to Satyendar Jain': Decoding conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar letter to Delhi L-G

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, England vs New Zealand: Jos Buttler the star as ENG triumphs over NZ to stay in semis race, twitter reacts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler the star as ENG triumphs over NZ to stay in semis race

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for in upcoming polls AJR

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for

    Apple to launch MacBook Pro with M2 chip early next year Report gcw

    Apple to launch MacBook Pro with M2 chip early next year: Report

    JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam: Registration process begins; know exam schedule, process here - adt

    JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam: Registration process begins; know exam schedule, process here

    Asianet News Dialogues with Quess Corp Limited CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'We are in the best of times in the country'

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon