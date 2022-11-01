PM Modi visits Gujarat's Morbi accident site; meets survivors at hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The Prime Minister also met with those involved in the rescue and relief efforts after the mishap in Morbi. He then visited patients at the nearby hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Morbi district of Gujarat on Tuesday, where a hanging bridge across the Machchhu river collapsed two days ago, killing more than 130 people and injuring many more. Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister, accompanied him.

The Prime Minister also met with those involved in rescue and relief efforts after the mishap in Morbi. He then visited patients at the nearby hospital.

Following reports, over 100 people are treated at the Morbi civil hospital. For the third day, a relief and rescue operation is underway.

The hospital was allegedly cleaned up in preparation for the Prime Minister's visit. Images of the cleanup have gone viral on social media, sparking a debate.

So far, 135 people have died after the collapse of the pedestrian suspension bridge. In the case, nine people were arrested.

On Monday, a case was filed against the companies maintaining and operating the British-era structure. The company was bound by its contract to close the bridge for at least eight to twelve months for maintenance and repairs. The police said in an FIR that opening the bridge last week was a "seriously irresponsible and careless gesture." One of the companies' owners is reportedly missing.

Video footage from the evening before the collapse showed the bridge's cables snapping in a few seconds, taking down scores of visitors in the river.

The British-era Morbi suspension bridge, which had been closed for renovations since March, collapsed on Sunday night, just four days after it reopened to the public. According to officials, at least 47 children, several women, and the elderly are among the dead.

Also Read: Gujarat hospital repaired, painted ahead of PM’s visit to meet Morbi tragedy injured; Congress shares pic

Also Read: Morbi bridge collapse: PM chairs high-level meet as police face tough questions

Also Read: Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi gets emotional while talking about tragic incident at Gujarat event