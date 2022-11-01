Watch: Bus knocks down woman while trying to cross road in Delhi; horrific video goes viral

A woman was killed after being mowed down by a bus in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, which shows the deceased attempting to cross the road when the bus ran over her.

A horrific incident was reported in the national capital, where a 27-year-old woman was run over by a bus while trying to cross a road in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi. The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera and has gone viral on social media.

The victim has been recognised as Sapna Yadav, a native of Delhi's Shastri Park who died on the spot. The woman was employed at a call centre in Jhandewalan. The incident occurred around 10:00 am on Monday while the woman was travelling from Jhandewalan Extension to Loni for her office. According to the sources, the deceased woman was a receptionist at a logistics company.

The 30-second-long video started with the Faiz road of Karol Bagh, where Sapna tried to cross the street from the left of the halted private bus in the centre of the road. Suddenly, the bus began to move, ran over her, and killed her. Even after the accident, the bus driver does not stop the vehicle. In the video, one can notice commuters looking at the woman's body, though nobody helps. The caught-on-cam footage captured the incident from the left and rear sides of the bus.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. According to sources, the driver and the bus conductor abscond, and efforts are on to arrest them. Police seized the bus and started further investigation.

The private bus had a Haryana registration number and travelled from Delhi to Ajmer via Jaipur. The deceased woman is survived by her parents and brother. Her father is said to be a fruit vendor. Watch the video.

