The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the manufacturing of green firecrackers in the national capital, subject to the condition that they will not be sold in the NCR. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria permitted the certified manufacturers of green crackers, who have the permits from the NEERI and the PESO, to manufacture green crackers in Delhi-NCR, subject to the condition that they will not be sold in the National Capital Region. "In the meantime, we permit the manufacturers who are having the certification of green crackers as certified by the NEERI as well as PESO to manufacture. However, this will be subject to an undertaking by the manufacturers to this court that until further orders passed by this court, they would not sell any of their crackers in the prohibited areas," ordered the apex court and posted the matter for hearing on October 8.

It directed the Centre to come up with a proposal on revising the absolute ban on manufacture of firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) after holding consultations with all the stakeholders. During the hearing, the bench observed that a complete ban may not be practical and ideal. It said it has been experienced, that inspite of there being a complete ban on crackers, the ban could not be implemented.

It gave the instance of Bihar that the complete ban on mining in Bihar had led to the rise of illegal mining mafias. It is necessary that a balanced approach must be adopted, said the bench. Hence, the bench asked Centre to come with a solution after taking all the stakeholders, including the Delhi Government, the manufacturers and sellers of fire crackers, on board.

During the hearing, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, amicus curiae in the matter, told the court that there has to be a complete ban on firecrackers, including their manufacture, as allowing the manufacturing in NCR will eventually lead to their sale and use in the prohibited areas.

The counsels appearing for manufactures requested the court to allow manufacturing within strict conditions and they can declare the quantities on the websites and will make all necessary declarations.

CJI then told Centre, "What is the problem in allowing them to manufacture if they follow norms. There has to be solution. Extreme orders will create problems... So let them manufacture and let there be no sale in NCR till further orders..."

The apex court was hearing the case relating air pollution in Delhi-NCR including firecrackers and stubble burning.

