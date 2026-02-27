Sunetra Pawar has been elected as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party following the demise of her husband, Ajit Pawar. She accepted the role to honour his vision, with party leaders expressing confidence in her leadership.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar on Thursday expressed confidence in Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as she gets elected as the NCP Chief, stating that Pawar will follow in the footsteps of her late husband and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and run the party. "Today, Sunetra Pawar has been elected as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party. We are confident that just like Dada (Ajit Pawar), Sunetra Pawar will also run the party well... Handling the party is a huge responsibility..." she said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Honouring Ajit Pawar's Vision

Earlier on Thursday, the NCP Chief said that she has accepted the responsiblity in keeping with the wishes of party workers and in honour of Ajit Pawar's vision for Maharashtra. "After the sudden demise of Dada (Ajit Pawar), there was great unhappiness. All of them demanded that someone assume the position of Dada. For all the dreams Dada had for Maharashtra, everyone urged me to respect it. I have accepted this responsibility...We will go ahead together..." she told ANI.

Recent Political Developments

On February 10, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sunetra Pawar took charge as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. She was allocated the portfolios of State Excise Duty, Sports and Youth Affairs and Minorities Development and Auqaf.

Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise

Her appointment comes after Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crashed-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Sunetra Pawar's Profile

Sunetra Pawar was also elected as the NCP Legislative Party Leader earlier. She is known for her work in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment. A Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, she has emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress.