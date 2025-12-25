Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Sukhu remembered his contributions to democracy, while Yogi highlighted the nationwide centenary celebrations.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary, remembering his contributions to the nation and the strengthening of democracy. The Chief Minister, along with Congress leaders, state ministers, Shimla Mayor, and local leaders, offered shraddha suman (floral tributes) to Vajpayee in Shimla.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, CM Sukhu said, "Today we are all observing the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. We are paying our tributes to him. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji became the Prime Minister, he got a short term initially, but later he again became the Prime Minister."

He further added that Vajpayee is remembered not only as a statesman but also as a poet and a leader who worked extensively for strengthening democratic values: "He is remembered as a poet as well. Along with this, he did a lot of work in the direction of how democracy can be strengthened and what efforts can be made to reinforce democratic institutions," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sukhu concluded, "On his birth anniversary, we pay our heartfelt tributes to him on behalf of all of us."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the veteran leader, highlighting his contributions to the nation. CM Yogi described Vajpayee as a visionary leader who represented the state in Parliament multiple times and worked towards the nation's development.

During his speech, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted Vajpayee's invaluable contribution to the nation. He added that this year is special as the country is marking Vajpayee's birth centenary, with various events such as recitations of his poems, debates on his writings, and speeches being organised across the country. "He represented the state in the country's Parliament many times. He led the nation forward with a new vision for development. This year is special. The birth centenary celebrations of Atal Bihari Vajpayee are being held across the country with great enthusiasm, including recitations of Atal Ji's poems, debates on his writings, and his important speeches in Parliament and on international platforms," he said. (ANI)