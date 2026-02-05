HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu refutes Jai Ram Thakur's claims about the 16th Finance Commission, challenging him to lead a delegation to Delhi. Sukhu warns that stopping the Revenue Deficit Grant will impact the state's development and welfare.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday hit back at Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, saying that if the BJP claims the state government failed to properly present its case before the 16th Finance Commission, then Thakur should take the lead in the interest of Himachal Pradesh. Speaking to media persons in Bilaspur, the Chief Minister rejected Jai Ram Thakur's allegations and said the Congress government had consistently raised the state's concerns before the Finance Commission and the Union government. "I have personally appeared before the Finance Commission several times as Chief Minister and also met the Union Finance Minister. I do not understand on what basis Jai Ram Thakur is making such statements," CM Sukhu said.

Sukhu Challenges Thakur to Lead Delegation

Responding directly to the charge that the state failed to effectively represent its case before the 16th Finance Commission, the Chief Minister said, "If Jai Ram Thakur believes that we could not put forward Himachal's case properly, then he should take the lead. I am ready to go with him to Delhi and jointly present Himachal Pradesh's case before the Finance Commission."

'RDG a Constitutional Provision'

CM Sukhu said the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) was a constitutional provision meant specifically for hill and special category states and had been provided to Himachal Pradesh for decades. "This grant has been given for the past 72-73 years. Even this year, Himachal is receiving around Rs 32,257 crore, which comes on a monthly basis. With this support, the state runs pension schemes, development programmes and welfare initiatives," he said.

Warning of the wider impact of discontinuing RDG, the Chief Minister said such a move would affect every section of society. "If RDG is stopped, it will impact pensions, development schemes and essential services. This is not a political issue but a matter of Himachal's future," he said.

'Rise Above Politics for State's Interest'

Taking a swipe at the BJP leadership, CM Sukhu said, "Instead of making political statements, Jai Ram Thakur should come forward and help safeguard the interests of the state. If he truly believes we have failed, let him lead the delegation. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh is ready to walk with him."

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Congress government was open to cooperation across party lines to protect Himachal Pradesh's financial interests and urged the opposition to rise above politics on issues affecting the state's economy. (ANI)