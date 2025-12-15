HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, at a Congress rally, accused the BJP of trying to 'buy democracy' and weaken the people's vote. He also alleged discrimination by the Centre against Himachal Pradesh regarding disaster relief and other grants.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to "buy democracy" by weakening the power of the people's vote.

Participating in the Congress rally against "vote chori" in Delhi's Ramleela Maidan, "Sukhu said that it is the Congress which is trying to protect the votes of the people while the BJP stole them. "If anyone has tried to buy the very democracy in which the Congress party protected the power of the vote, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party. If anyone has tried to weaken the power of the vote, it is also the Bharatiya Janata Party," Sukhu said.

Remembering the freedom struggle against the Britishers, Sukhu mentioned, "when democracy was established in this country after independence, it was decided, based on the thinking of the Congress party, the foresight of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, that the greatest strength of democracy would be the people of this country. It was under this thinking that the people were given the right to vote."

'People's Power Will Save Democracy': Sukhu

According to an official statement from the Himachal Pradesh Congress, Sukhu added that over the years, the Congress party has formed governments and lost governments in order to protect the power of this vote. Hailing the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Sukhu said that the strength of the people will ultimately save democracy. "It is on the strength of this people's power that we will save our democracy and move forward shoulder to shoulder with Rahul Gandhi in response to his call "vote chor, gaddi chhod."

Sukhu Alleges Centre's 'Discrimination' Against Himachal

He further raised the issue of alleged "discrimination" against elected state governments, claiming that the grant of Rs 1,500 crore which was to be given to disaster affected people has not been received yet, with other state BJP leaders being silent too. "The state government strongly demanded its rightful share, but the central government's response was disappointing and discriminatory. We tried to help the disaster-affected people by bringing in a special package of Rs 4500 crore. The Prime Minister announced a grant of Rs 1500 crore for the state, but BJP leaders are silent about when and where this amount will be received," he said.

He said that the Centre's attitude towards Himachal Pradesh has been indifferent, with the BJP leaders not wanting any development in the state. "They are trying to block every legitimate right of Himachal Pradesh from the Centre. When we started the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the central government stopped the borrowing of Rs 1600 crore, due to which the state government has suffered a loss of Rs 4800 crore in three years. The revenue deficit grant has been reduced to Rs 3256 crore in the year 2025-26. The central government has made a huge cut in the grants given to Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Vows to Act Against Election Commissioners

Earlier today, while addressing a mega party rally, Rahul Gandhi vowed to change the 'CEC and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023' and to take action against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi once the Congress returns to power. "Remember these names: Sukhbir Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi. Election Commission is working with BJP. Narendra Modi ji has changed the law for them and said that the Election Commissioner can do anything but no action can be taken against them. Don't forget that you are the EC of India, not Modi's EC. We will change this law and take action against you. Because we are fighting for the truth," he said.

The party's rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. (ANI)