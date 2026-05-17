UDF-backed MLA G Sudhakaran met Congress MP KC Venugopal, terming it a personal visit. He denied lobbying for a ministerial post and also commented on political developments, including remarks by SNDP's Vellappally Natesan and the new UDF government.

Sudhakaran calls meeting with Venugopal 'personal'

Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, who was elected as a UDF-backed Independent MLA, on Sunday met Congress MP K C Venugopal at his residence in Alappuzha, describing the visit as a personal and non-political interaction while also commenting on political developments in the state.

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Sudhakaran said his meeting with Venugopal was informal and based on personal rapport and denied any lobbying for ministerial or other positions. "I came to meet KC as part of a friendly visit. We share a good personal relationship that goes beyond politics. Since he was here, I thought of meeting him. I heard that they have almost finalised the Cabinet. I have not asked for any ministerial position, nor have I approached anyone for recommendations. Even when I became a minister twice earlier, I never sought recommendations from anyone. The party decided it, and everyone knows how I worked in those roles. I did not create any issues then, and my stand remains the same now. I have never lobbied for any post or asked anyone to recommend me. Whether I will accept any position if offered is a hypothetical question. Let it come first, then I will decide. I meet him occasionally, and today too I just came, met him, and left within a couple of minutes," he told reporters.

Comments on Vellappally Natesan and communal politics

Taking a jibe at SNDP (Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana) Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan, he said that his comments on the Muslim community were personal opinions and that his stances keep changing. "Vellappally Natesan has been making anti-Muslim remarks for a long time. Those are his personal views. He may change his political line tomorrow itself. He supported Pinarayi Vijayan for so long, but nobody knows what he will do next," he said.

Sudhakaran further rejected claims of communal voting patterns, saying, "I visited Vellappally at his house in his capacity as SNDP General Secretary. The majority of Muslim votes were cast in my favour, and the Muslim community knows me well. Muslims do not vote based on what Vellappally says. The Indian Union Muslim League is not a communal party. In fact, the Muslim League is one of the most secular movements."

UDF government prepares for oath-taking ceremony

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Thiruvananthapuram's Central Stadium for the UDF government's oath-taking ceremony, with a large stage being set up for the event. Traffic diversions are also put in place in the city from 7 am on Monday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled at 10 am, with authorities arranging designated parking areas for attendees to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The Congress-led UDF recently ended the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule in Keralam, securing a decisive mandate in the state Assembly elections. Satheesan is scheduled to take the oath as Chief Minister on May 18 at 10 am at Lok Bhavan. (ANI)