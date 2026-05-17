The CBI produced NTA expert Manisha Gurunath Mandhare in a Delhi court, seeking 14-day custody in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. She allegedly took money from students and leaked Biology questions during special coaching classes in Pune.

CBI Seeks Custody of NTA Expert in Paper Leak Case

In a major development in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday produced accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi and sought 14 days' custody for further investigation.

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Mandhare is part of the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel and served as an expert and translator for the examination process. The CBI told the court that the entire process followed by the NTA is under investigation. The agency also alleged that the accused had received money from students, which is being probed further.

During the hearing, the defence counsel opposed the CBI's remand plea, arguing that no recovery had been made from the accused's residence. The counsel further stated that Mandhare had already joined the investigation twice and had earlier remained in custody for three days.

Accused's Alleged Role and Modus Operandi

According to officials, Mandhare was apprehended from a hotel in Mathura before being produced in court. She was later taken into custody after interrogation in connection with the alleged paper leak case.

Mandhare, a senior Botany teacher from Pune, was arrested in Delhi following extensive questioning by the CBI over her alleged role in the paper leak case.

Earlier on Saturday, the CBI had announced the arrest of Mandhare, describing her as a key source behind the leak of Biology questions for the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

According to the agency, she was involved in the NEET-UG 2026 examination process and had been appointed by the NTA as an expert, giving her access to Botany and Zoology question papers.

The CBI alleged that during April, she mobilised prospective NEET candidates through Manisha Wagmare of Pune, who had already been arrested on May 14.

The agency said special coaching classes were conducted at Mandhare's residence in Pune. During these sessions, she allegedly disclosed and explained questions related to Botany and Zoology and asked students to note them down in notebooks and textbooks.

Investigators said that a majority of these questions matched those in the actual NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3.

Wider Investigation and Multiple Arrests

In the last 24 hours, the CBI also conducted searches at six locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. The agency said a detailed analysis of the seized material is underway.

The CBI had registered the case on May 12 based on a written complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Following the registration of the case, special teams were formed and searches were carried out at multiple locations across the country. Several suspects were picked up and questioned.

So far, nine accused have been arrested in the case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune and Ahilyanagar.

Of them, five have already been produced before the court and remanded to seven days of police custody for detailed interrogation.

The two accused arrested on Saturday were produced before a court in Pune and later shifted to Delhi after transit remand. They are also being produced before the Delhi court.

The investigation so far has revealed the alleged source of the Chemistry and Biology paper leak, along with the middlemen involved in mobilising students who paid lakhs of rupees to attend special coaching sessions where questions likely to appear in the examination were allegedly dictated and discussed.

The CBI said it remains committed to conducting a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation into the case. (ANI)