    'Son-in-law's politics is different...': Sudha Murthy eyes bigger platform to serve poor after RS nomination

    Renowned author and philanthropist Sudha Murty expressed surprise and gratitude for her nomination to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unexpected nomination, seeing it as an opportunity to serve the country and continue her work for the poor.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Sudha Murty, renowned author and philanthropist, expressed her surprise and gratitude after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu. Murty, the head of Murthy Trust and a prominent figure in India's literary and philanthropic circles, shared her thoughts on the unexpected nomination, stating that she was unsure of the reasons behind it but felt honoured by the gesture.

    Speaking to the news reporters, Murty conveyed her happiness and appreciation towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the nomination, which she described as a "double surprise" due to its timing on Women's Day. She emphasized that while she was pleased with the nomination, she also felt a sense of added responsibility with the new role.

    7 must read books penned by Sudha Murthy

    "I am happy and at the same time, I feel I have been given more responsibility. It is very nice of him, he (PM Modi) appreciated my work, I want to thank him I am happy that I will get a bigger platform to work for the poor. I don't think that I could consider myself a politician. I am a nominated Rajya Sabha member. My son-in-law's politics for his country is different. and my work is different..." Murty expressed while speaking to ANI.

    Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha on Women's Day; PM Modi calls it testament to 'Nari Shakti'

    Currently not in India, Murty conveyed her gratitude to PM Modi for the nomination, describing it as a significant Women's Day gift and a new opportunity to serve the country.

    Born on August 19, 1950, in Karnataka's Shiggaon, Sudha Murty began her career as a computer scientist and engineer, making history as the first female engineer hired at Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (Telco). She has been recognized for her contributions to literature, education, and philanthropy, receiving accolades such as the Padma Shri in 2006.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 4:57 PM IST
