7 must read books penned by Sudha Murty

"Mahashweta" follows Anupama's fairytale marriage to Dr. Anand. Despite her talent and goodness, she discovers she has leukoderma, altering her life's trajectory.
"Common Yet Uncommon" depicts ordinary life and people's quirks. Sudha Murty explores childhood memories, hometown life, and encounters with everyday characters.
"The Magic Drum and Other Favorite Stories" offers tales featuring princesses, coconuts, and shepherds, showcasing a variety of characters and scenarios for children.
"The Serpent's Revenge" narrates unconventional stories from the Mahabharata, offering a blend of action, philosophy, and history, providing a captivating read.
"Wise and Otherwise: A Salute to Life" by Sudha Murty, shares anecdotes from her life, revealing human behaviour, morals, and experiences from her work and teaching.
"The Bird with Golden Wings" is a collection of 21 enchanting short stories featuring magical creatures, kings, and ordinary people, imparting lessons on kindness and goodness.
"How the Mango got its Magic" is a charming tale of how Mango got its sweetness, beautifully illustrated, perfect for introducing beginners to Sudha Murty's storytelling world.