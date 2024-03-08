Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Sudha Murthy nominated to Rajya Sabha by President of India

    Sudha Murthy, wife of Infosys Chairman Narayana Murthy, was nominated to Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Modi praises her diverse contributions, calling it a testament to women's power. He hails her philanthropy, social work, and educational efforts, emphasizing the significance of her presence in shaping the nation's destiny.

    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    On the occasion of International Women's Day, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, nominated well-known author, philanthropist, and chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. She is the spouse of businessman and Infosys Chairman Narayana Murthy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sudha Murty, stating that her nomination serves as compelling evidence of the strength of women.

    Taking to Platform X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Smt. Sudha Murthy Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Wishing Sudha Murty a fruitful Parliamentary term, PM Modi wrote: “Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring.”

    Rs 800, eternal love: Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy's timeless wedding

    Sudha Murthy, renowned for her roles as a social worker and author, has authored over 30 books. She holds the distinction of being the first female engineer to work at Telco, India's largest automotive and locomotive company.

    She is married to Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys Foundation. They have two children: Akshata Murthy, who is a UK-based Indian fashion designer and the spouse of the Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, and Rohan Murthy, the founder of the Murthy Classical Library of India and Soroko, a digital transformation startup.

     

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 1:43 PM IST
