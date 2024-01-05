Rs 800, eternal love: Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy's timeless wedding

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In a world where extravagant weddings and opulent celebrations have become the norm, the timeless stories of Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy stand out as beacons of simplicity and commitment. The iconic couple, renowned for their contributions to literature and the IT industry, chose to embark on the journey of marriage with a total expenditure of a mere 800 rupees. 
     

    Their wedding, a reflection of their shared values and commitment to a humble lifestyle, has become an inspiration to many. Sudha Murthy, a celebrated writer, and Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, have always been known for their down-to-earth lifestyles. The couple's decision to keep their wedding simple and frugal was a conscious choice, born out of a desire to prioritise the essence of their commitment over the extravagance associated with grand celebrations. 

    In a candid interview, Sudha Murthy shared insights into the discussions she and Narayana Murthy had before their wedding. Despite having a large family with over seventy-five cousins, she said, "Everyone has a family tree; I have a family forest." Sudha emphasised the importance of making a decision that would resonate with the couple for a lifetime.
    Also Read: Visvesvaraya Museum in Bengaluru gets bomb threat, probe underway

    While societal expectations often lead to elaborate ceremonies, the Murthys chose a different path, opting for a simple celebration that focused on the sanctity of their commitment. In 1978, Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy tied the knot, with Sudha contributing 400 rupees, and the total expenditure for the wedding amounted to 800 rupees. 

    The couple chose to have an intimate ceremony at home, attended by their siblings and close family. With just six attendees from Sudha Murthy's side and immediate family members from Narayana Murthy's side, A particularly touching aspect of their wedding was the simplicity of choosing a mangalsutra.

    Sudha Murthy, given the option of a saree or a mangalsutra worth 300 rupees, opted for the latter. After their half-hour wedding ceremony, the couple enjoyed lunch at the Raghavendra Swamy temple near their home. Sudha's knowledge of Sanskrit added a profound touch to the ceremony, and the couple revealed that Sudha Murthy presented her husband with a gift on their wedding day.

