Sudden rush to register as Delhi voters due to AAP's pro-women scheme? EC orders scrutiny

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered a review of all new voter registration applications in Delhi, raising eyebrows over a surge linked to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Mahila Samman Yojana. The flagship scheme, promising monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 to registered women voters, has been viewed as an attempt to sway the electorate ahead of next month’s elections.

In a statement on Monday, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) disclosed that over 3 lakh voters have already been added to the electoral rolls through the special summary revision process. Furthermore, between December 16, 2024, and January 5, 2025, a staggering 5.1 lakh additional Form-6 applications were submitted for new voter registrations.

Acknowledging the suspicious spike, the Delhi CEO has directed Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to scrutinize each application following EC guidelines. “Till now, eight FIRs have been filed against 24 people for submission of false or tampered documents to obtain voter IDs,” the statement confirmed. It also emphasized strict action against individuals submitting fraudulent claims.

Critics argue that the Mahila Samman Yojana, tied directly to voter cards, could constitute an electoral violation. Sources alleged, “This amounts to bribing voters, a practice strictly prohibited under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is activated as soon as elections are announced.”

The EC has issued warnings to political parties employing similar tactics to gain electoral advantage. Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, incidents were reported where Muslim women gathered at Congress offices in Uttar Pradesh seeking financial assistance promised through “guarantee cards.”

The Delhi CEO’s office highlighted the dramatic and unexpected surge in voter registrations after the deadline for claims and objections under SSR-2025 passed on November 28, 2024. “This trend of unprecedented Form-6 submissions needs deeper scrutiny,” the statement added.

To address the anomaly, the EC has mandated 100% field verification for new applications. Personal hearings are also being conducted in questionable cases to ensure only genuine voters make it to the rolls.

