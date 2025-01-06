Places of Worship Act case: Priests' body moves Supreme Court against Act, hearing in Feb

The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking intervention in cases challenging the validity of provisions in the Places of Worship Act, 1991, that mandates the maintenance of the religious character of places as it existed on August 15, 1947.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the plea challenges Section 3 and 4 of the Act, contending that they infringe upon several fundamental rights, including the right to equality and the freedom to practice religion.

"The Act prevents judicial review which is one of the fundamental aspects of the Constitution therefore violates the basic structure of the Constitution of India," it said. The application claimed that these provisions legitimized places of worship established by "barbaric invaders," while violating the rights of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs to reclaim and restore their sacred sites.

The top court is hearing six petitions challenging various provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, along with several intervention pleas from Muslim organizations advocating for the law's effective implementation.

In its December 12, 2024 order, the court directed that no new lawsuits related to Mandir-Masjid disputes should be filed until the case is heard. It halted proceedings in around 18 lawsuits filed by various Hindu parties, seeking surveys to determine the original religious character of 10 mosques, including the Gyanvapi in Varanasi, Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura, and Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

