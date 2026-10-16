An elderly man on his morning walk in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh was brutally attacked by a bull. CCTV footage shows the animal lifting him with its horns and throwing him to the ground.

A violent bull attack in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district has left a morning walker seriously injured after the animal charged at him without warning. The incident took place at Budhwari Chowk in Indra Ji Ward, where the elderly man had stepped out for his routine walk.

The victim, identified as Pappu Agarwal, was walking through the area on Wednesday morning when the bull suddenly turned aggressive. CCTV footage of the incident shows the animal charging directly at him, giving him no time to react.

The Attack

In the footage, the bull can be seen lifting Agarwal with its horns and slamming him onto the ground. The elderly man was left severely wounded and unable to get up on his own. The suddenness of the attack left bystanders stunned, with several people rushing to his aid only after the animal had moved away.

The bull reportedly had been creating panic in the area for some time. Local residents have alleged that the animal has been roaming the streets of the ward and attacking people without provocation. However, no prior complaints or official action have been confirmed at this stage.

Condition Of The Victim

Agarwal was rushed to a nearby hospital following the attack. His condition is reported to be serious, though no official medical update has been released. The extent of his injuries and his current status remain unclear.

Authorities have not issued any statement regarding the capture or containment of the bull. It remains unclear whether the animal is stray, owned by someone, or has been a recurring problem in the area.

Residents of Indra Ji Ward have expressed fear about the presence of such animals on the streets. Many have called for immediate action to ensure public safety, particularly for morning walkers and children who use the area regularly.

The incident adds to a growing list of stray and aggressive animal attacks across Madhya Pradesh, raising questions about civic management and animal control in smaller towns.