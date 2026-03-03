Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and CM Siddaramaiah are working to ensure the safety of Kannadigas stranded in Dubai due to the Iran-Israel conflict. The CM has written to PM Modi, urging urgent action and seeking diplomatic support.

Karnataka Govt Seeks Centre's Intervention

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge stated the concerns regarding Karnataka citizens stranded in Dubai amid the Iran-Israel conflict, stating that efforts are underway to ensure their safety. He also said that Karnataka CM has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "Our CM has already written to the Prime Minister to ensure the safety of all Indians, especially our people from Karnataka. The central government is also working on this. Since it's an international issue, airspaces have been closed, but the MEA has communicated with our people. Those who contact us, especially from call centers or seeking embassy assistance, are being given direct contact numbers. It's a work in progress, and we'll see what happens..."

CM Siddaramaiah Writes to PM Modi

In a post shared on X on Monday, Siddaramaiah said, "I have written to the Prime Minister seeking urgent action to safeguard Kannadigas and other Indians affected by the escalating Middle East tensions. I have urged strengthened diplomatic outreach, preparedness for special repatriation flights if required, and coordinated support through embassies and airlines. Karnataka stands ready to fully cooperate to ensure the safety and safe return of our people."

In his letter addressed to PM Modi, the Karnataka CM expressed concern over the impact of recent airspace restrictions and NOTAMS issued by multiple West Asian countries, which have disrupted international flight operations. He noted that these developments have left a large number of Kannadigas and other Indians stranded, particularly at major transit hubs such as the UAE (Dubai).

"As per recent advisories issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, multiple countries across West Asia have declared airspace restrictions and NOTAMs, leading to significant disruption of international flight operations. These developments have resulted in a large number of Kannadigas and other Indian nationals being stranded, particularly in major transit hubs such as the UAE (Dubai)," it read. The Chief Minister noted the "evolving security environment, including hostilities and civilian airspace closures, has generated widespread uncertainty and distress among affected individuals and their families in Karnataka and across India". He added that the Office of the Chief Secretary has already coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to safeguard Indian nationals and explore repatriation measures, while the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been asked to work with airlines for flexible rescheduling, waivers of penalties, and interim support to stranded passengers.

Middle East Tensions Disrupt Flights

Following the US-Israel strikes against Iran on February 28, Iran launched a wave of retaliatory attacks, using drones and missiles targeting multiple Arab countries in the region as a retaliatory action, which resulted in flight cancellations. (ANI)