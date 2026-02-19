The Delhi High Court heard the bail plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, in custody since 2019 for a stone-pelting conspiracy case. His counsel argued his case is unique and cited the lengthy trial as a primary reason for granting bail.

While arguing on the regular bail plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, his counsel on Thursday argued before the Delhi High Court that his case is different from other co-accused persons.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid is an accused in a case linked with conspiracy of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir. He is in custody since August 2019. This case was lodged by the NIA in 2017.

Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain heard the initial submissions on behalf of Abdul Rashid Sheikh and listed the matter for hearing on March 11.

Counsel's Arguments for Bail

Senior advocate N Hariharan alongwith Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi and Nishita Gupta appeared for the Baramulla MP and submitted that he was arrested on August 9, 2019 and is in custody for last six and half years. The Baramulla MP's case is different than others in terms of the allegations against him, the counsel said.

It was also submitted that he has been charge sheeted by the NIA and charges for the offence of Conspiracy etc has been framed against him. He was discharged by the trial court for the offence of allegedly supporting a terror organisation under UAPA.

Senior advocate Hariharan submitted that initially, there were 378 Prosecution witnesses. The list was cut short later. Only 33 Prosecution witnesses have been examined so far. It will take a considerable time to conclude the trial. He has been granted interim bail twice, and he has not misused the liberty. He should be enlarged on bail.

"What are the allegations against Abdul Rashid Sheik", the bench asked. Senior advocate submitted that it is alleged that he supported stone pelters and came in touch with Zahoor Ahmad Watali. His case is different from that of the other co-accused. He has been elected independent MP twice.

NIA to Respond

On the other hand, Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared for the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He said that he will respond to the submissions on his turn. The bench has listed the matter for further hearing on March 11. (ANI)