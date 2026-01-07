Five people were arrested for pelting stones at police and MCD officials during a court-ordered demolition drive at Turkman Gate, Delhi. The incident, which occurred near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, resulted in minor injuries to five police personnel.

Delhi police on Wednesday said five persons were arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate, where the MCD carried out a demolition drive.

Clash During Court-Ordered Demolition

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a demolition drive at the encroached area in the vicinity of Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate near Ramlila Maidan in Delhi after the High Court's order in the early hours of January 7, according to an official statement from Delhi Police.

Before the demolition drive, several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents. All possible preventive and confidence-building measures were undertaken, according to Central Range Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma.

But soon after the demolition drive started, around 25-30 people pelted stones at police and MCD officials who had arrived at Turkman Gate with JCBs to demolish illegal encroachment, as per a court order. As a result, five police personnel suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Police Register FIR, Vow Legal Action

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central District, Nidhin Valsan, the police personnel received treatment at the nearby hospital. Earlier today, the Police registered an FIR against unknown persons in a stone-pelting incident, where a police team came under attack during an official action in the area. Police officials said further legal action will be taken once the identification process is completed and sufficient evidence is gathered.

"The action started around 1 am. MCD conducted demolition as per the High Court's orders on the encroached land. Stones were pelted at the Police at night. We used minimal force to push back. Overall, the process was very smooth. Four to five officers suffered minor injuries. As soon as we receive the CCTV, ground, and body camera footage, we will identify the perpetrators and take legal action," DCP Nidhin Valsan said.

MCD Mayor Defends Drive, Blames Rumours

Meanwhile, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh defended the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's demolition drive near Turkman Gate, asserting that all illegal structures will be removed in line with the plan to have a clean Delhi.

Addressing the stone-pelting incident during the demolition drive, Singh asserted that public misinformation and the spread of rumours had led to it. "MCD followed the court order. There was an illegal occupation on the Ramlila ground where a banquet hall was operating. All illegal structures will be removed. While we talk about public welfare, some religious people try to mislead the public and spread rumours, which lead to such incidents (stone-pelting). Such incidents will not have any effect as we want to have a clean Delhi," Singh told ANI.