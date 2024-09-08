Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stone-pelting at Ganesh Chaturthi procession in MP's Ratlam causes chaos, irked crowd stage protests (WATCH)

    A procession carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, encountered stone-pelting, prompting heavy security deployment in key areas of the city.

    Stone-pelting at Ganesh Chaturthi procession in MP's Ratlam causes chaos, irked crowd stage protests (WATCH)
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    A festive procession celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam devolved into chaos on Saturday as stone pelting shattered the joyous occasion. The procession in Mochipura area, which was meant to honor Lord Ganesha, was abruptly marred by violence when stones were hurled at the sacred idol, causing chaos.

    Stones were reportedly thrown from all directions, one even hitting police vehicle.

    The procession, brimming with devotees and vibrant festivities, was suddenly disrupted as stones rained down from all directions. The attack escalated further when one of the stones struck a police vehicle, intensifying the already volatile situation. Eyewitnesses described scenes of confusion and fear as the celebratory atmosphere turned into one of distress and confrontation.

     

    According to news agency PTI, SP Ratlam Rahul Lodha said, "We received a complain about stone pelting. We have registered a case. The crowd that gathered here indulged in stone pelting, police reached the spot and controlled the situation. Continuous police patrolling is being done, the situation is under control. I appeal to people to celebrate the festival peacefully."

    An estimated 500 people surrounded the Station Road police station that night, demanding action against individuals who allegedly threw a stones at the Ganesh procession.

    Authorities have swiftly responded to the incident, and investigations are now underway to identify those responsible for the unwarranted violence. The police are working tirelessly to uncover the motives behind the stone pelting and to restore peace in the area.

