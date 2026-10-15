H.D. Kumaraswamy accused CM D.K. Shivakumar of targeting JDS workers in the sting operation row. He questioned who leaked Cabinet secrets, demanded the CM's phone be searched, and challenged the government to order a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Kumaraswamy Slams Govt Over Sting Row, Leaks

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday accused Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of targeting Janata Dal (Secular) workers amid the alleged sting operation controversy, questioning who leaked Cabinet meeting details to the media and demanding that the Chief Minister’s phone be examined.

Addressing the media, Kumaraswamy questioned the circumstances surrounding the alleged leak of Cabinet proceedings and the subsequent developments in the sting operation row. “Who gave cabinet meeting information to the media? Who leaked the cabinet secret to the media?” he asked. Kumaraswamy alleged that information related to the controversy was leaked after the Chief Minister took a file to a Cabinet meeting. He also questioned Siddaramaiah’s visit to the Shangri-La Hotel and asked him to clarify whom he had met there. “I have only one question to the CM - Why to Shangri-La Hotel? Whom did you meet? Answer this,” he said.

Alleges Illegal Detention of JDS Worker

Targeting the state government over the arrest of a JDS IT wing worker, Kumaraswamy alleged that police personnel in plain clothes detained a youth working in the party’s war room early in the morning and took him to a location resembling an old godown. He further alleged that the worker was not allowed to speak to his wife.

Questioning the police investigation, he said, “Why are you searching others' tabs... Search the Chief Minister's phone, search the phone of your office staff who make calls for you; you will get information.” He also questioned why the FIR had not been uploaded to the official website despite a notice being issued, and challenged the authorities to clarify the basis on which the case had been registered.

Questions Inaction Against Channel Head

Kumaraswamy also questioned the state government's handling of private channel head Rakesh Shetty and alleged that the authorities had not taken appropriate action against him. He asked why Shetty had not been arrested and why electronic devices associated with him had not been seized. “Siddaramaiah, why did you go to his private channel? To his housewarming? Did intelligence not give you information about what kind of person he is, his background?” Kumaraswamy asked.

Challenges Govt to Order Judicial Probe

The Union Minister also challenged Home Minister G. Parameshwara and other Congress leaders to order an inquiry headed by a sitting judge, saying he was prepared to face an investigation himself. “If you have guts, Priyank Kharge, D.K. Shivakumar, order an inquiry under a judge,” he said, adding that he did not want a CBI probe but an investigation monitored by a sitting judge.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that the government was using the police to intimidate party workers and demanded an end to the controversy. “Don't threaten our party workers using the police department,” he said.

Referring to earlier remarks by Congress leaders about investigating him, Kumaraswamy said he was ready to face an inquiry and challenged the state government to proceed with it. “I am the only leader fighting against the CM with witnesses. Priyank Kharge has spoken lightly about me. He said he will get an inquiry done on me also, so I myself am going; prepare however many you want, do inquiry,” he said.

Kumaraswamy reiterated his demand for a judicial inquiry into the alleged sting operation controversy and called on the state government to take action against those he accused of being involved, while questioning the police investigation and the arrest of the JDS worker. (ANI)