MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari slammed the state govt over a severe power crisis, alleging multi-day outages in villages. CM Mohan Yadav acknowledged the high demand, attributing it to weather, and assured that the situation would normalise in a day or two.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Thursday alleged a power crisis across the state, claiming that several villages had been facing electricity outages for three to four consecutive days, while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the situation was expected to normalise within a day or two.

Patwari Slams Govt Over Power Crisis

Patwari criticised the state government over alleged power cuts, high electricity bills and the absence of adequate monitoring of the electricity supply system. “There is darkness in Madhya Pradesh. In villages, electric bulbs are not lighting up for three to four consecutive days. There is no one looking after the electricity supply system across the state,” Patwari said.

Alleges Disparity in Bills, Targets Scindia

Targeting Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia over electricity bills, Patwari alleged that the bill for Scindia’s palace was lower than those issued to poor households living in villages. “The electricity bill for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s palace was lower than that of the bills for the poor’s huts. While poor families are receiving bills amounting to thousands of rupees, yet their homes remain in darkness," he alleged.

The Congress leader also questioned the whereabouts of the state’s Electricity Minister, claiming that people had been looking for him and demanding accountability over the situation. “The Electricity Minister has been missing for the last five months, and people are looking for him with photographs. When ministers, MLAs and BJP workers see the darkness, they feel ashamed. Chief Minister ji, there is complete mismanagement in the electricity department across the state. Darkness prevails in the name of power cuts, load shedding and repairs to electricity wires,” Patwari claimed.

Patwari called on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to review the situation and take immediate corrective measures. Questioning the government's claims of surplus electricity, the Congress leader asked why villages were facing outages if the state had adequate power available. “You (CM Yadav) said that we have surplus electricity. Then why are villages in darkness? The state sells electricity to the metro in Delhi, but why are villages here in darkness? Electricity is generated at the lowest cost here, so why are villages without power? Stop misleading people and improve the electricity supply system. Where is the minister? Bring him forward,” Patwari said.

CM Yadav Responds, Assures Normalcy Soon

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav acknowledged that electricity demand had risen following a change in rainfall patterns and the delayed transplantation of paddy in several areas. He said the state government had arranged additional power supplies from other states to address the situation. “It is true that the sudden change in rainfall pattern and the delayed transplantation of paddy led to increased demand in several places. In such a situation, we are receiving 800 MW of electricity from the Sardar Sarovar project in Gujarat. We have also procured some additional electricity from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to try to control the situation here. It will become normal in a day or two,” CM Yadav said. (ANI)