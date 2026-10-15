Chinmay Pandya, Vice President of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, said Navratri is for introspection and self-refinement. He stated spiritual practices with faith bring positive changes and that impartial self-assessment is key to self-transformation.

Vice President of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Chinmay Pandya, on Thursday reiterated that Navratri is a special occasion for introspection, self-refinement and the awakening of inner potential. He emphasised that spiritual practices performed with faith, focused dedication and surrender bring positive changes in an individual's thoughts, conduct and personality.

Pandya's Address on Self-Transformation

Addressing the satsang gathering, Pandya emphasised that Shantikunj is a sacred land sanctified by the penance and spiritual practices of Yug Rishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya and Param Vandaneya Mataji. He described the Gayatri Mahamantra, comprising nine words and 24 syllables, as a spiritual foundation for the upliftment of human life. He further stated that impartial self-assessment is the first prerequisite of spiritual practice. Nurturing virtues and eliminating shortcomings constitute the true process of self-transformation. He emphasised that positive social change is possible only through excellence in thought and strength of character.

Describing Shantikunj as a Kalpavriksha (the wish-fulfilling tree), Pandya urged spiritual practitioners to imbibe the ideals of Prakhar Pragya (Illuminated Wisdom), Sajal Shraddha (Compassionate Devotion) and revered Gurudev Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya, and to translate these ideals into their daily lives.

'Kar Rahe Hain Hum Sadhana' Gathering

Representative of the All World Gayatri Pariwar and Vice President of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Chinmay Pandya addressed a satsang gathering on the theme “Kar Rahe Hain Hum Sadhana” (We Are Engaged in Spiritual Practice) at the main auditorium of Gayatri Teerth in Uttarakhand's Shantikunj. In this event, more than 1,000 spiritual practitioners dressed in yellow, including resident workers of Shantikunj and devotees from across India and abroad, attended the gathering.

Sharadiya Navratri Greetings

Earlier, Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Vice President Chinmay Pandya extended his greetings on Navratri, describing the sacred festival of Sharadiya Navratri as a celebration of self-purification, devotion, restraint, and the awakening of inner strength.

In a post on X, Pandya prayed that may the grace of Maa Jagdamba infuse strength, peace, wisdom, and prosperity into everyone's lives.

"Heartfelt greetings to all on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri. The sacred festival of Sharadiya Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Adi Shakti Maa Jagdamba, is a celebration of self-purification, devotion, restraint, and the awakening of inner strength. It inspires us to triumph over the negativity within ourselves and move forward on the path of truth, righteousness, compassion, and service. May Maa's grace infuse strength, peace, wisdom, and prosperity into everyone's lives, and may our consciousness awaken for the welfare of humanity and the upliftment of the nation. May Maa Jagdamba keep her benevolent gaze upon all," said Pandya. (ANI)