Karnataka DyCM G Parameshwara said CM DK Shivakumar warned ministers of potential sting operations based on intelligence, suggesting a conspiracy. Opposition JDS and BJP attacked the govt, with BJP alleging a 'system' of corruption.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar warned cabinet ministers to be cautious of potential undercover sting operations based on state intelligence reports and alleged that it could be a conspiracy against the government. Parameshwara emphasised that the Chief Minister, who oversees the state intelligence portfolio, likely acted on credible information regarding private agencies involved in sting operations.

"When intelligence information came to the CM, he gave a warning to whoever needs to be warned. Information might have come that some sting agencies are doing stings. For that reason, he has told ministers to be careful and cautious,” Parameshwara told reporters. While declining to confirm the masterminds of the operation, Parameshwara did not rule out the possibility of a conspiracy against the administration. “This could be a conspiracy against the government. I will not say exactly about this," G Parameshwara added.

JDS questions government's motive

The remarks came after the JDS Youth Wing hit out at the Karnataka government over alleged sting operations inside Vidhana Soudha, questioning why ministers were cautioning against such operations. On Wednesday, Youth Wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy hit out at the Karnataka government over alleged sting operations, saying that "something is going on inside" if such warnings were being issued.

Speaking in Channarayapatna in Hassan district, Nikhil said senior ministers from the ruling party had themselves expressed concerns about sting operations inside the legislature and said the matter should be left for the public to judge. "The world knows who has the most knowledge about sting operations. You have seen senior ministers from the same party - veterans who have frequently walked the halls of Vidhana Soudha expressing concern about sting operations inside the House. There is a record of this within the House. Let us leave this for the public to judge," Nikhil said.

Questioning the warnings allegedly being issued to ministers, he said such statements raised questions about what was happening inside the state legislature. "If ministers warn, 'Be careful, they might conduct a sting operation,' it implies something is going on inside. Shouldn't the ministers realise that instead of working for the public's benefit, they are prioritising their own interests?" he said. Nikhil further said the Intelligence Department comes under the Chief Minister and maintained that those responsible for the department should clarify the allegations. "The Intelligence Department comes under the Chief Minister. It is their government; they are the ones who should speak - can we? Whoever holds charge of the Intelligence Department should speak," he said.

BJP alleges 'system' of corruption

His remarks came after BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra alleged that a "system" of corruption was operating in the state, claiming that ministers were being asked to switch off their mobile phones, close doors and accept bribes. Vijayendra had demanded that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar identify those allegedly running such a system and clarify which agencies were conducting sting operations. The BJP state president had also alleged that a highly influential leader recently called real estate businessmen, asked them to switch off their mobile phones and allegedly demanded an increase in payments.

Vijayendra further alleged that the history of conducting sting operations and blackmailing in Karnataka belonged to the Congress and challenged the state government to clarify the allegations before the people. Vijayendra demanded that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clarify before the people of the state which agencies were conducting sting operations, saying that ruling party MLAs were themselves speaking about the issue.

“A situation has been created in the state where ministers are being told to switch off their mobiles, close the doors and take bribes. The Chief Minister should clarify who is running such a system,” he said. The BJP state president also alleged that a highly influential leader had recently called some real estate businessmen, asked them to switch off their mobile phones and held talks with them.

'Pay Rs 150 or leave state'

“Why was it asked that till now you were giving Rs 75, from now on you should give Rs 150? When the businessman said it is not possible to give this much, he was told to leave the state. The Chief Minister should find out who that influential person is and tell the people of the state,” Vijayendra told the reporters.

Vijayendra also alleged that attempts were being made to intimidate BJP workers, Hindu activists and seers. "The Chief Minister, who was under the illusion that he would be the Chief Minister after 2028, has now realised the reality. Out of that frustration, he is resorting to such acts,” he alleged.