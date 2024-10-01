Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Israel under attack: Indian Embassy issues advisory amid Iranian missile strikes, issues helpline numbers

    In the wake of escalating tensions and missile strikes launched by Iran targeting Israel on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Israel has issued an urgent advisory for all Indian nationals currently in the country.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 11:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

    In the wake of escalating tensions and missile strikes launched by Iran targeting Israel on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Israel has issued an urgent advisory for all Indian nationals currently in the country. The advisory calls on Indian citizens to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety protocols issued by local Israeli authorities.

    Also read: Iran launches direct attack on Israel: Over hundred missiles fired, IDF says Israelis in bomb shelter (WATCH)

    The advisory emphasizes the need for all Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution, stay close to safety shelters, and avoid unnecessary travel. With missile sirens sounding across major Israeli cities such as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and other regions, the embassy has taken swift action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community in Israel.

    "As the situation continues to unfold, all Indian nationals in Israel are strongly advised to remain vigilant and follow the safety protocols issued by Israeli authorities. Please avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters," the advisory reads.

    The Indian Embassy has reassured citizens that it is closely monitoring the situation in cooperation with Israeli authorities. Emergency contact numbers have been provided for those in need of immediate assistance or information.

    In the event of an emergency, the Indian Embassy has issued the following 24x7 helplines for assistance:

    • Telephone:
      • +972-547520711
      • +972-543278392
    • Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

    Indian nationals who have not yet registered with the embassy are encouraged to do so immediately through the online registration link provided by the embassy: https://forms.gle/ftp3DEXgJwH8XVRdA

    The advisory follows a series of ballistic missile launches by Iran, targeting several areas across Israel, including major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Israeli authorities have confirmed that over 100 missiles have been fired, triggering air raid sirens and leading to widespread calls for civilians to take shelter. Although there have been no reported casualties at this stage, the situation remains highly volatile.

    Meanwhile, Israel has shut down air travel in and out of the country, and Iraq, which lies directly to the east of Israel’s easterly neighbor Jordan, has shut down its air space.

    Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Iranian secret service chief tasked with targeting Mossad was Israeli agent, claims Ahmadinejad

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the primary military branch of Iran, has stated that the recent missile barrage targeting Israel is in direct retaliation for the deaths of key leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas, Iran's primary proxy groups in the region.

    The IRGC claims that the missile launches are in response to Israel's killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran in July, and the recent deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon and the IRGC's deputy commander, Abbas Nilforoushan, last week. While the exact number of missiles that have reached their targets remains unclear, witnesses report seeing missiles flying overhead.

