A startup founder’s response to an internship candidate declining an interview has sparked online debate about professionalism. The candidate shared on Reddit that after he politely declined via WhatsApp, the founder allegedly changed an initial thumbs-up emoji reaction to a middle finger.

A startup founder’s unusual response to a candidate declining an internship interview has sparked widespread discussion online, with many social media users questioning professionalism in startup hiring practices.

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The incident came to light after a candidate shared what he described as one of his “weirdest internship experiences” on Reddit, where the post quickly gained traction and ignited debate about workplace culture.

Check the viral post here:

According to the candidate, the recruitment process began after he applied for an internship through a LinkedIn post. The founder reportedly contacted him the next day, expressing interest in his profile and asking him to continue the conversation on WhatsApp. However, the candidate later claimed the hiring process felt unusually informal, with no official email communication, calendar invites or clearly scheduled interview process. He also said his research into the company raised concerns due to limited online information and what appeared to be multiple businesses operating from the same office location.

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Explaining why he chose not to proceed, the candidate wrote: “Maybe my instincts were wrong, but something felt off. So I decided not to attend the interview. The thing is, I never actually confirmed the interview. I simply said I would let him know.”

The candidate said he later informed the founder via WhatsApp that he would not be attending and apologised for any inconvenience. Initially, the founder reacted with a thumbs-up emoji. However, when the candidate checked the conversation a day later, he noticed the reaction had allegedly been changed to a middle-finger emoji.

Sharing his reaction, the Reddit user wrote: “I'm sorry, but if you're a founder representing your company and that's how you react to a candidate declining an interview, you've just validated every concern that candidate had in the first place. Honestly, I think that emoji told me more about the company culture than the interview ever could.”

The post triggered thousands of reactions online. One user commented: “i love companies like this, i don't have to go to the trouble of second guessing the culture at the workplace. they're automatically into my blacklist.”

Another wrote: “Everyone in this country lacks a spine and then bitch about organisations. Why be scared to share the name of the organisation...”

A third user added: “I can only imagine the behaviour towards his slaves in the start-up, if he is mature enough to use such gestures on WhatsApp.”

The company and founder were not identified in the post, and the claims have not been independently verified. Nevertheless, the incident has reignited conversations around professionalism, transparency and candidate treatment in the startup ecosystem, with many arguing that hiring interactions often reveal more about workplace culture than formal interviews themselves.

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