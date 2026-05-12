DMK Chief MK Stalin congratulated the new Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar and Deputy Speaker Ravishankar. He urged them to uphold the House's dignity and ensure the opposition's voice is heard, noting their numbers in the assembly.

DMK Chief MK Stalin on Tuesday extended best wishes to JCD Prabhakar and Ravishankar for being elected as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, urging them to uphold the dignity of the House and ensure the opposition is heard.

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In a post on X, Stalin emphasised the significance of the designations and affirmed that the two titleholders must uphold the "dignity of the assembly." "My heartiest congratulations to Thiru. J.C.D. Prabhakar, who has been elected as the Hon'ble Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, and to Thiru. Ravishankar, who has been elected as the Hon'ble Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. The two individuals seated in a position of honor graced by the greatest of personalities must uphold that tradition and the dignity of the Assembly," he said.

Highlighting that the number of members from other parties exceeds that of the ruling party, Stalin said that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker must "respect" the voice of the opposition in the assembly. He added that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker should conduct proceedings in a way that reflects the electoral mandate. "In the Legislative Assembly, the number of members from other parties exceeds that of the ruling party. That is the verdict of the people in this system! I believe that the two elected to these esteemed positions will guide the Assembly in a manner that respects this and ensures the voices of the opposition parties ring out more strongly within the house," he added.

தமிழ்நாடு சட்டமன்றப் பேரவையின் மாண்புமிகு பேரவைத் தலைவராகத் தேர்ந்தெடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள திரு. ஜே.சி.டி. பிரபாகர் அவர்களுக்கும், மாண்புமிகு பேரவைத் துணைத் தலைவராகத் தேர்ந்தெடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள திரு. ரவிசங்கர் அவர்களுக்கும் எனது வாழ்த்துகள். மிகப் பெரும் ஆளுமைகளால் பெருமை பெற்ற பொறுப்பில்… — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) May 12, 2026

TVK's JCD Prabhakar Elected Speaker

This comes after the newly formed Assembly met after Chief Minister Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) recorded a thumping victory in the elections. TVK MLA JCD Prabhakar was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker. Prabhakar, who was elected from the Thousand Lights constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, defeated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ezhlian Naganathan.

Opposition Leader Calls for Political Civility

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK MLA, Udhayanidhi Stalin, praised Chief Minister Vijay for meeting the DMK leadership and called for "political civility" in the House. He said that the ruling government and the opposition should work together for the development of the state.

Further, he also expressed concerns over Vande Mataram, the national song, being played ahead of Tamil Nadu's State song at the swearing-in ceremony. (ANI)