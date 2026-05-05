DMK chief MK Stalin is set to meet allies to form a government after a new party, TVK, won 107 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. The DMK secured only 59 seats, falling short, prompting the need for a post-poll coalition.

Stalin to Meet Allies for Government Formation

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) State Secretary Shanmugam, and Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary Veerapandian are set to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Chief and Tamil Nadu outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin at the DMK party office on Wednesday, a day after Tamilaga Vettri Kazagham (TVK) made a stellar debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. DMK chief Stalin arrived at the party's headquarters ahead of his meeting.

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TVK's Stellar Debut Shifts Political Landscape

Tamil Nadu witnessed a dramatic political shift as TVK secured 107 seats in the 234-member Assembly in its debut election, falling just 11 seats short of the majority mark. While DMK secured 59 seats. The party is now expected to seek support from smaller parties, including Congress, PMK, Left parties, CPI(M), and VCK, to form the government.

Stalin Suffers Personal Defeat, DMK Vote Share Declines

The election results also delivered a major upset in Kolathur, where DMK chief and outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin lost to TVK's VS Babu by 8,795 votes. TVK also led the vote share with over 32 per cent, while the DMK secured 24.19 per cent and the AIADMK 21.22 per cent, marking a decline for both Dravidian majors.

Stalin Thanks Voters Despite Party's Defeat

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Stalin expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of the state who supported the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance in the recently concluded legislative assembly elections, despite the party's defeat. He thanked the voters, considering each vote as an invaluable token of trust. He emphasised that the DMK alliance secured over 1.54 crore votes, with a narrow 3.52 per cent vote difference from the winning party.

In a post on X, CM Stalin wrote, "I express my heartfelt and sincere gratitude to all the people of Tamil Nadu who voted for the candidates of the secular progressive alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly general elections. I consider each and every one of your votes as an invaluable token of trust. According to the vote counts received so far, the DMK alliance has secured 1 crore 54 lakh 82 thousand 782 votes. I convey my heartfelt gratitude to all these people. The party that won additional constituencies has gained only 17.43 lakh more votes than us. The percentage difference in votes between us and them is just 3.52 percent. As far as I am concerned, I consider the trust that the people of Tamil Nadu have placed in us to be strong." (ANI)