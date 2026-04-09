Stalin opposes Lok Sabha delimitation, calling it 'reengineering of power'. He warns it will skew representation in favour of northern states, penalizing the South for population control, and demands women's reservation without a seat increase.

'This Is Not Reform, This Is Reengineering Power'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday strongly opposed the proposed delimitation process to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha, calling it "reengineering of power."

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In an X post, Stalin claimed that if delimitation, for implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament through Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, takes place on the basis of the 2011 census, it would nearly double the seats of north Indian states, while south Indian states' share makes up for about 24 per cent of the Lok Sabha. He clarified that the DMK is not against women's reservation in the Lok Sabha, but demanded that the law should be implemented without increasing the seats in the House.

The Tamil Nadu CM wrote, "This Is Not Reform, This Is Reengineering Power. The NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is systematically eroding the very foundations of Parliament. What should be a vibrant forum for debate and accountability is being reduced to a hollow ritual, a stage where members may not even get fair time to speak or represent their people. This proposal to increase seats is a direct contradiction of their own slogan of minimum government, maximum governance. It will only inflate expenditure, burden taxpayers, and dilute the quality of parliamentary functioning."

Invoking Article 1 of the Constitution, he added, "This also goes against the spirit of Article 1 of the Constitution, which defines India as a Union of States. Ignoring the voices of states and bypassing meaningful consultation is not democratic - it is unitary overreach that undermines India's federal and plural character."

'Penalising States for Success in Population Control'

Backing Chief Ministers in other southern states, Stalin referred to the delimitation exercise as punishment for the states which succeeded in population control. "More alarmingly, this exercise will blatantly skew representation and tilt the balance of power in favour of northern states dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party, while silencing the voice of South India. As forcefully pointed out by veteran leader Siddaramaiah, this is not a neutral exercise; it is a calculated political restructuring. Northern states stand to gain nearly double the seats, while the South's share stagnates at around 24 per cent. This is nothing short of penalising states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Keralam and Telangana for their success in population control. Chief Ministers across the South, including Siddaramaiah, Pinarayi Vijayan and Revanth Reddy, have rightly warned that this move will distort federalism and concentrate power in a few regions," he added.

'Political Manoeuvre for Electoral Gains'

Questioning the timing of bringing in the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam amid Assembly elections in four States and one Union Territory, Stalin called it a "political manoeuvre" for electoral gains. "The timing raises serious suspicion. Why push such a far-reaching decision in the middle of state elections? This appears to be yet another political manoeuvre aimed at shaping electoral narratives, much like earlier attempts to influence women voters ahead of the 2024 Parliament elections. Let me be unequivocal: we strongly support 33 per cent reservation for women. Our support is absolute. But it must be implemented without increasing seats and without punishing states that acted responsibly. If the intent is genuine, nothing prevents immediate implementation within the existing framework," he said.

Social Justice and OBC Representation Concerns

Raising the issue of creamy layer ceiling in women reservation, he critcised the that the process of delamination and reservation preceding the 2027 caste census. "The government's claims of being a champion of OBCs and social justice are deeply hollow. It has denied OBCs their rightful share, kept the Rs 8 lakh creamy layer ceiling frozen for decades even while preaching a 'Developed India', and offers no meaningful guarantee for OBC women's representation. The haste to proceed without even considering the outcome of the first comprehensive caste census expected in 2027 further exposes the lack of sincerity. This is not empowerment; it is exclusion dressed up as reform. There is complete opacity on the basis for delimitation, will it rely on 1971 figures from a pre-population control era or the 2021 Census? Conflicting signals and vague assurances only deepen suspicion," the Chief Minister wrote.

"This move will also impose a massive financial burden on states, forcing them to expand or rebuild Legislative Assemblies, all without proper consultation. This is a direct assault on cooperative federalism. This is not reform, it is a unilateral, politically driven exercise designed to concentrate power, weaken Parliament, marginalise the South, and undermine social justice. The nation deserves answers: why this undue haste, why shift the goalposts, and who truly stands to benefit?" the X post read.

About the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

His remarks come as the Union cabinet on Thursday approved a draft amendment bill to the Women's Reservation Act that will ensure its implementation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The amendment bill guarantees 33 per cent reservation in legislative bodies to women.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, introduces a historic 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. The legislation rotationally reserves one-third of all seats for women in the Lower House of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and in all State Legislative Assemblies, including the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, thus institutionalising representation of women in politics at the highest levels of public decision-making.

The act was enacted in September 2023, which sought to enhance women's participation in politics and included specific quotas for SC/ST women within the reserved seats.

The Act can be implemented after the delimitation process to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)