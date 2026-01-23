Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hit out at the BJP-led Centre ahead of PM Modi's visit, accusing it of 'betrayal'. He raised questions about delayed education funds, delimitation, the Governor's role, Tamil language funding, and NEET exemption.

Stalin Accuses Centre of 'Betrayal'

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of repeatedly betraying the state and ignoring its key demands. Stalin questioned delays in releasing education funds, sought clarity on delimitation, criticised the role of the Governor, and raised concerns over financial support for the Tamil language. https://x.com/mkstalin/status/2014571720947204124?s=20

Key Questions Posed to PM Modi

In a post on X, CM Stalin wrote, "Honourable Prime Minister Modi, who frequently visits Tamil Nadu only when election season arrives... When will the ₹3,458 crore Samagra Shiksha education fund due to Tamil Nadu be released? When will the assurance that Tamil Nadu's constituencies will not be reduced in Delimitation come from your lips? When will the tyranny of the Governor, who acts like an agent of the BJP, come to an end? When will the financial allocation for the Tamil language come from your government, which pretends to surpass even Tamils in its love for the language?"

Demands on Welfare, Infrastructure, and State Autonomy

Stalin also questioned delays in welfare schemes, infrastructure and healthcare projects, disaster relief funds, and the release of key reports, while reiterating the state's demand for NEET exemption. He said the people of Tamil Nadu would ensure the defeat of the BJP alliance for its continued neglect of the state. "When will the promise come that "MGNREGA will continue, and VBGRAMG, which imposes a financial burden on the states and destroys the livelihoods of rural people, will be abandoned"? When will the AIIMS Madurai, the eighth wonder of the world that the Union BJP government has been building 'inch by inch' for a decade, finally materialise before our eyes? When will the relief funds we requested for natural disasters finally arrive? When will approval be given for the Hosur airport and the Coimbatore & Madurai metro projects? When will the Keezhadi report be released? When will the unanimous demand of the entire people of Tamil Nadu for NEET exemption be implemented? Tamil Nadu will always deliver defeat to the BJP alliance, which consistently engages in acts of betrayal!" the post read.

PM Modi's Tamil Nadu Visit for Poll Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public meeting in Maduranthakam, Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, today, as the BJP intensifies its efforts ahead of the state assembly elections.

The public meeting will mark the clarion call for the National Democratic Alliance for the Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address, and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, GK Vasan, John Pandian, and other leaders of alliance parties will also attend the event.