Srinagar's Tulip Garden has become a major attraction with its vibrant bloom. Rows of tulips in various colours offer a mesmerising visual treat, drawing large crowds of tourists and prompting special arrangements for the increasing footfall.

As the vibrant tulip bloom transforms the landscape into a colourful paradise. Nestled in the foothills of the Tulip Garden has become a major attraction for visitors from across the country and beyond. With rows of tulips in full bloom, stretching across vast expanses in shades of red, yellow, pink, purple, and white, the garden offers a mesmerising visual treat.

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Visitors Flock to a Colourful Paradise

Families, photographers, and nature lovers are thronging the site to capture the beauty and soak in the serene atmosphere. The pleasant spring weather has further enhanced the experience, making it an ideal time for sightseeing and outdoor activities.

Authorities have made special arrangements to manage the increasing footfall, ensuring safety, cleanliness, and convenience for all visitors.

As the tulip season continues, the garden is expected to witness even higher tourist turnout, reaffirming its status as one of the most beautiful and sought-after spring destinations.

A Tourist's Delight

Speaking with ANI, a tourist from Jaipur said," We felt amazing to visit here. This is my first visit to Kashmir. We landed in Srinagar only last night and came to visit this garden here first thing in the morning."

Official Acclaim and Sneak Preview

Earlier on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared glimpses of "Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar" which he said looked vibrant even before the full bloom.

He also appreciated gardeners and the Floriculture Department team for their hard work.

"Got a sneak preview of Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar earlier today. The garden is still 7-8 days away from its full bloom but it's already bursting with colour. The garden looks amazing. The team of gardeners have done an amazing job under the supervision of the Floriculture Department officials," Abdullah said on social media.

Beyond Tulips: A Diverse Floral Haven

Affectionately known for its breathtaking vistas, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden boasts not only a splendid array of tulips but also provides sanctuary to an array of other flower species. Daffodils, Hyacinths, Roses, Ranunculi, Muscaria, and Iris blooms flourish alongside the iconic tulips, creating a mesmerising tapestry of colours and fragrances that captivates visitors. (ANI)