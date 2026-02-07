A fire erupted at a building of the J&K Fisheries Department's fish farm located in Srinagar's Nehru Park. A fire official confirmed the incident on Saturday, adding that the blaze has been brought under control. Further details are awaited.

Fire Under Control

"...Fire broke out in the Fisheries Department property...It is under control right now," a Fire Department official told ANI

(ANI)