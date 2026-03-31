A fire in Srinagar's Habba Kadal area injured two firefighters. Officials said locals hindered their work and attacked them. The blaze engulfed four structures, one of which collapsed. The fire is now under control, and cooling is on.

Two firefighter personnel were injured this afternoon while attempting to contain a fire that broke out in a residential house in the Habba Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, an official said on Tuesday.

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Fire official cites local hindrance

Fire officer Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat apprised that one of the four structures that caught fire had collapsed. He also flagged the hindrance created by locals while firefighters carried out their work and urged people to cooperate. The fire was under control and cooling operations were underway, the fire officer said.

"Four structures were engulfed in it, one of which collapsed. The local people here created a lot of hindrance in our work and did not let us do our job properly. Two of our personnel have been injured because they attacked us. They are admitted to the hospital. We appeal to the people to cooperate with us. The fire is now under control, and cooling operations are currently underway," Bhat told reporters here.

Firefighters, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police were present at the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)