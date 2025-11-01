A stampede at a private, unregistered temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, has claimed nine lives. The tragedy occurred after an iron grill collapsed. Police confirmed the organisers had not taken any permission for the religious event.

The stampede that claimed nine lives at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam occurred at a privately built, unregistered shrine where organisers had not taken prior permission or informed authorities about the event, police officials said on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to officials, the tragedy took place after an iron grill collapsed, causing several devotees to fall from a height of about seven feet. At the time, nearly 3,000 to 5,000 people were present at the temple premises for the religious event. Two of the injured are said to be in serious condition.

Police: Temple was private, event held without permission

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police, KV Maheswara Reddy, told ANI that the incident occured within the limits of Kasibugga police station. "A total of nine people have lost their lives -- eight women and one boy. There was a queue; the same queue line was used for entry and exit. The iron grill collapsed, and people fell from around seven feet to the ground, leading to the incident," Reddy said.

He confirmed that the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple was constructed on private land without registration or official oversight. "It's a private temple, where a private person has constructed this on his private land. He hasn't taken any permission and hasn't informed the local Police about today's program...," Reddy said.

He said that the police rushed to the site soon after receiving information about the stampede. "In the morning, when we got the information, we had sent the force, but it was too late by then because there was no prior information from the temple person who was organising this program. As a result, there was no communication yesterday or today. Once we have got the information, we have sent it," he said.

SP Reddy added that the situation is now under control. "The situation is peaceful now. Around 3,000-3,500 people were present here. Only two are in serious condition, while the rest of the injured are stable," he added.

President, PM express grief; ex-gratia announced

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu expressed shock and grief over the tragedy. In a post shared on X, President Murmu said, "Shocked to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Inquiry ordered into the tragedy

According to officials, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga is a private temple, not registered with the Endowments Department. The temple reportedly had only a single entry and exit point, leading to severe congestion as large crowds gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Ekadashi. Authorities said that the organisers had not obtained the necessary permissions for the event, and the heavy rush led to overcrowding, resulting in the fatal stampede. Several injured devotees were rushed to nearby hospitals, and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. (ANI)