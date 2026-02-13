UP CM Yogi Adityanath criticised the Samajwadi Party in the state assembly, accusing them of making 'daughters nervous'. He used a Ghalib quote to highlight their failures and claimed his govt lifted 6 crore people from poverty.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday criticised the Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties, stating that their behaviour "made daughters nervous, and businessmen wound up their businesses". He topped the critique with a famous poet Mirza Ghalib quote, "Dhool chehre pe thi aur main aaina saaf karta raha (Dust was on my face, yet I kept cleaning the mirror)," suggesting the opposition is blaming others for their own deep-seated failures.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the CM stated that the previous administration under the Samajwadi Party and other parties left the state feeling ashamed, asserting that his government has lifted nearly 60 million (6 crore) people out of poverty over the last eight years. "The state's perception didn't suddenly deteriorate. It was SP's particular behaviour that made daughters nervous, and businessmen wound up their businesses," he said. Responding to opposition speech, he added, I felt that I would answer all your questions. And what Ghalib had said, 'Umar bhar main yahi bhool karta raha. Dhool chehre pe thi aur main aaina saaf karta raha.'

6 Crore Lifted from Poverty: CM Yogi

Furthermore, CM Yogi claimed that the government's welfare schemes, driven by NITI Aayog data, have successfully moved 6 crore people out of the "extreme poverty" line in the past 8 years. "This does not mean they should be deprived of other plans. They will continue to get the benefits of ration, health, and all other administrative facilities," the CM stated.

Budget Session Begins Amid Opposition Protests

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Monday with Governor Anandiben Patel delivering her address amid sloganeering by the Opposition MLAs. In her speech, the Governor said that six crore people had been lifted out of poverty in the state. The Budget Session is scheduled to run from February 9 to February 20, with the state budget for the 2026-27 financial year to be presented on February 11. "Over 65 crore people attended the 2025 Maha Kumbh, and over 21 crore have attended the Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj," she further said.

Samajwadi Party Criticises Govt

Before the session, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Ravidas Mehrotra criticised the Uttar Pradesh government, saying the Governor should deliver her own speech rather than repeat government claims, warning that the party would oppose it if she did not. He also claimed that the state government had failed on all fronts and noted that although a budget of Rs 9 lakh crore was being presented, less than 40 per cent of the previous budget had been spent.

The Budget Session is scheduled to run from February 9 to February 20, with the state budget for the 2026-27 financial year to be presented on February 11. (ANI)